How Sadanand became Bhishma Pitamah of Bihar politics According to the Mahabharata Mahabharata, Bhishma Pitamah, son of mother Ganga, was the eldest and experienced warrior, combining both the Kauravas and the Pandava camp. But for power, empire and rights, the family divided into two camps as the Kauravas and the Pandavas. Even when all this was happening in the family, Bhishma Pitamah did not mind, he considered the Pandavas right but he kept fighting on behalf of the Kauravas, keeping the morality intact. If you look at the whole story of Mahabharata, the character of Bhishma Pitamah is seen to be doing morality and performing his deeds properly under any circumstances. Sadanand Singh’s character is also somewhat similar in present-day politics.

Whatever happens, Sadanand Singh remains in Congress 75-year-old Sadanand Singh is one of the few leaders of Bihar whose political career also started with the Congress and probably will end in this party. In the 1990s, when the decline of this party began in Bihar, the Congress, who were considered to be Khanty, also switched sides to RJD, JDU or BJP. But Sadanand Singh remained in it while maintaining his morality towards the party. The party also retained him as state president in the state for a long time as its reward.

Sadanand Singh has always been opposed to RJD The special thing is that Sadanand Singh is among the leaders of Bihar Congress who never like RJD. Many big occasions came when Sadanand Singh continued to oppose the alliance with the RJD. After the 2000 assembly elections, the RJD needed a few seats to form the government, when leaders like Sadanand Singh, Krishna Shahi refused to cooperate in forming Rabri Devi’s government, but the current Congress at the Center National President Sonia Gandhi overturned the decision. In this way, a joint government of RJD and Congress formed despite not wanting in the state. However, Sadanand Singh later became the Speaker of the Assembly during this government.

Sadanand Singh has been talking about fighting Congress alone in Bihar Even after the RJD’s overthrow in the state in the 2005 assembly elections, Sadanand Singh always kept advising the Congress to contest the state elections alone. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and 2010 assembly elections, the central leadership of the Congress once again wanted to support the RJD, but Lalu Prasad Yadav did not favor this party. Sadanand Singh, however, was happy that the Congress was fighting alone in the state.

RJD bowed against Sadanand Singh’s stubbornness Even before the assembly elections this time, Sadanand Singh kept talking about breaking the alliance with the RJD and taking the field from Damkham alone. When the party leadership did not agree to this, Sadanand Singh was the leader who kept demanding 70 consecutive seats in the alliance. Eventually the RJD had to bow down and the Congress has got the same number of seats.

Sadanand Singh is the leader of the people of Kahalgaon assembly seat If you look at the stand of Sadanand Singh regarding RJD till now, he has always been against this party. But whenever the central leadership decides the alliance, Sadanand Singh takes care of the morality of the party and works with full enthusiasm. It is worth noting that Sadanand Singh never changed his constituency. From 1969 to 2015, he contested the Kahalgaon seat for 12 consecutive times and won nine times. Apart from the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, he has also served as the Minister of several departments in the Government of Bihar and the State President of the Congress. In the Janata Lehar of 1977, Singh had won from Kahalgaon seat. When the Congress cut his ticket in 1985, he contested and won independent elections from Kahalgaon.

Sadanand Singh gave political legacy to son Sadanand Singh is not contesting the assembly elections this time. Congress has given ticket to his son Shubhanand Mukesh this time from Kahalgaon seat. Speaking to the media, Shubhanand said that father has taken electoral rest, but he will continue to do politics to benefit the Congress. The old Congress leaders and those who know Sadanand Singh closely say that they believe in the politics of ideas. Sadanand Singh is one of the few leaders of Bihar who have never suffered any scars. Sources also say that Sadanand Singh wants that if the Congress had an alliance with the JDU, it would probably be better. Sadanand Singh has also tried many times before for this. Sadanand Singh and Nitish Kumar belong to the same fraternal Kurmi community. The two leaders also respect each other.

Who is Arjun of Sadanand Singh? Let us know here that there is often news floating in the media that if the Congress is stronger in Bihar, then the JDU + Congress alliance can be seen. Congress is contesting 70 seats in this time assembly elections. In such a situation, it can be expected that the base of the Congress will increase. The Congress won 50 seats in the 2015 assembly election, during an alliance with RJD and Nitish Kumar, winning 28 of them. It has to be seen how the Congress performs under the leadership of a Bhishma Pitamah leader like Sadanand Singh in this election. However, in the midst of these talks, discussions on Nukkad intersections of Bihar will continue to talk about who is Arjuna of Bhishma’s Sadanand Singh.

Bihar Assembly elections this time seems to be completely transformed into Mahasangram. In our society, the first name of Mahabharata comes in mind when it comes to war and Mahasangram. For us Indians, the Mahabharata is not only a book, but it also gives a way to find a solution to all the disputes in society and family. The Mahabharata war took place between the Kauravas and the Pandavas. There are mainly two camps in the Bihar election war, one grand alliance and the other NDA. However, this is the Mahabharata of democracy, so there is no such thing as moral-immoral or Pandava and Kaurava. Yes, it is definitely that in the Bihar assembly elections this time, like Mahabharata, people are doing Karmyud. That is, all are trying their luck in elections keeping their interests in mind. Now if Mahabharata is being talked about in Bihar assembly elections, then the question arises that who is Bhishma Pitamah in this battle. Looking at the current political situation in Bihar, senior Congress leader Sadanand Singh appears in the role of Bhishma Pitamah. Now you must have wondered why after comparing Sadanand Singh to Bhishma, let us try to understand it in detail.