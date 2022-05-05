Type 2 diabetes is characterized by fluctuations in blood sugar levels, which threaten to overburden the body. And what you put into your body determines how effectively you can manage your blood sugar levels.

According to Holland and Barrett, some types of bread help control blood sugar more than others.

Fortunately, the glycemic index (GI) can help you sort the good from the bad. The GI is a classification system for foods that contain carbohydrates. It shows how quickly each food affects your blood sugar (glucose) level when that food is eaten alone. And for carbohydrate foods that your body breaks down quickly and cause a rapid increase in blood glucose, the GI rating is high.

Low or medium GI foods are broken down more slowly and cause a gradual rise in blood sugar levels over time.

“Crunchy baguette scores 95, but sourdough only scores 53,” according to Holland and Barrett.

A healthy body cites a 2009 study in the British Journal of Nutrition that found that sourdough had lower blood glucose levels than other bread. “The fermentation process changes the structure of carbohydrates, which slows down the speed at which they are converted to glucose.”

Whole grains, pitta and multigrains also rank lower on the glycemic index, according to rt.

Certain foods with a low glycemic index, such as foods made with whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, and lentils, should be eaten as part of a healthy, balanced diet. However, using the glycemic index to determine whether foods or groups of foods are healthy can be beneficial. .

The NHS explains: “Foods with a high glycemic index are not necessarily unhealthy and not all foods with a low glycemic index are healthy. Foods that contain fat and protein or cooked with fat slow down the absorption of carbohydrates, which lowers blood sugar.”

A healthy body concludes that if you only eat foods with a low glycemic index, your diet may be unbalanced and high in fat.

Symptoms of type 2 diabetes include:

Urinating more than usual, especially at night.

Feeling thirsty all the time.

Feeling very tired.

Lose weight without trying.

Blurred vision.