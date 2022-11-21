As many of you know, these last few weeks have been quite a mess for Twitterand that is due to the decisions of their new leader, Elon Musk, who apparently wants to make big changes. However, things like the new implementation of the verification tick do not finish convincing, that makes many users already look for alternatives.

Hive Social

Hive Social was launched in 2019, in recent days, an increasing number of new users have been. It offers a timeline feed where you can view the content of the accounts. It also includes a Discover page to see the content that is currently trending on the platform, there is the possibility of editing already prepared publications.

It can be downloaded on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Mastodon

It is one of the closest alternatives with a similar concept that you may already be familiar with. But you have to join a specific server, something like Discord. Like the latter, there is no limit to the number of servers to join. It also includes microblogging features, where you can see people sharing updates.

host

It is a new network that is not in a full release, a beta version. You can register without an invitation code. But the problem is that you have to wait at least a day before you can post there. Creating an account will allow you to browse the site and what it offers, but you can’t post yet after you verify your account.

Reddit

It is a popular website for those who want to interact with people on a specific interest or topic. With subreddits for everything from hobbies like gaming to fandoms and more. Each subreddit has its own rules that must be followed, and if you don’t follow it, the moderators may kick the person in question.

tumblr

This blog-style site offers a feed that allows the user to see recent posts from people they are following. The person can even add to posts by inserting their own text or adding a media element like a photo or GIF.

Bluesky

Not only was this page launched by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, but Dorsey launched the project in 2019 as a way to decentralize his app. It’s also important to note that Twitter is funding the project. It is not released yet, but you have to be aware.

Editor’s note: I feel like the hype for the possible fall of Twitter is a lot, I feel like Musk is too relaxed for this moment, so it is possible that everything will continue as normal. Even so, it is not ruled out that the new regulations end up being a resounding failure.