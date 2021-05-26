Summer is approaching, and although sun protection should be used whenever we are going to expose ourselves to the sun, it is during the beach season when its purchase increases. The market offers a great diversity of products for all skin types and in various formats.

This great variety complicates the choice of our protector. For this reason, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has analyzed sun creams with SPF 30 protection for the second consecutive year. The properties of up to 25 creams, 11 in ‘spray’ format and 14 in lotion format, have been studied to verify the advantages they offer in their labeling.

These products from different brands have been tested for protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) and B (UVB) radiation. To do this, a user test has been developed by a panel of users, a review of the labeling and the ingredients, as well as a qualitative assessment of the environmental impact of the container and the substances present in the composition.

In the study, published in the June issue of the journal OCU-Salud, it is concluded that in general all of them offer good protection. However most suspended in its environmental impact since very few creams are free of ingredients toxic to the marine environment, or what is the same, for fish, algae and corals. Microplastics can be found in their content that are added for their emulsifying and gelling properties; certain ultraviolet filters such as Homosalate (suspected of being an endocrine disruptor); preservatives like dmdm hydantoin (releases formaldehyde); EDTA compounds (they concentrate heavy metals once released and are difficult to biodegrade); and some allergenic fragrances that are directly affect marine organisms, they are also bioaccumulative.

The best sunscreen, according to the OCU



According to the OCU the best sunscreen in ‘spray’ that responds to the SPF 30 category is Nivea Sun Protect & Tan Milk. It can be found for less than 13 euros in supermarkets. Regarding the lotion format, Biotherm Waterlover Sun Milk it becomes the best option since it is also less harmful to the sea and its ecosystem. Although its cost is higher, it can be purchased for 18 euros.

Likewise, they have detected that Hawaiian Tropic lotion, Satin Protection features a preservative suspected of altering hormonal balance. It is the propyl paraben additive that, although it is legal, is not recommended in products that are applied to the skin, such as creams.

In any case, the OCU advises comparing prices in various establishments, either physically or on their corresponding web pages.