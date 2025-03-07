For those who put all the meat on the grill with the video and want to see impeccable images at their eyes, an OLED Smart is an essential purchase, if not almost mandatory. Thanks to some panels designed to guarantee a level of contrast, movement fluidity, brightness and chromatic range that touches perfection, these televisions are able to juggle without effort with any type of content, accompanying action films loaded with adrenaline, sporting events, retransmissions in streamingtelevision series, informative and video games without showing the slightest indecision. The price, higher than that of its less technological competitors, is therefore widely justified and, no matter how much you are scared at first glance, it is a price that must be paid to a willingness to aspire to absolute excellence in the video field.

The differences between Oled, Qled and Nanocellula

Deep blacks, exceptional contrast thanks to the broadcast of light of each individual pixel, wide vision angles and very low response times are the strengths of OLED televisions, a technology that differs from the LCD-LED combination and its evolutions, such as nanocélel and the quantum knitting emitter diode (or QLED). In the case of the QLED, a panel of quantum points between the LCD layer and the backlight is added to improve the reproduction of the image in terms of color and brightness. For their part, televisions with nanocells are based on nanotechnology to improve the contrast and chromatic range of light broadcast by the LCD panel of the TV. In short, QLED and Nanocell are two evolutions of LCD televisions with LED backlight, while OLED is a different technology that, together, guarantees a better image contrast.

Although it has decreased with respect to the first period, the expense that supposes with an OLED TV remains important and, therefore, you also have to take into account how much such a panel lasts. Although advances in the industry tend to extend the life of the screens, OLED televisions are already security. Of the 36,000 hours guaranteed in 2013 by LG, we have widely exceeded 100,000 hours, that is, more than 30 years with an average use of ten hours a day.

THE BEST SMART TV OLED OF THE MOMENT

Nothing is excluded for those looking for an Oled Smart TV. The market, extremely vibrant and full of options, offers solutions designed to fit in any context, from moderately small locations to walls prepared to house giant screens.

Sony XR-A90K 48 “