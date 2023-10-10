













The companions of shoujo protagonists are usually really cute, as well as very unique. They are usually more than a pet, since they can speak or have a far from naive interference in the lives of the characters. Furthermore, it should be noted that there is some magic in the unusual company of pets.

Magical beings are very interesting but cute pets also have their own thing, which is your favorite? Let’s remember that shonen pets have a slightly more direct function in battles, but that doesn’t make shoujo pets any less interesting. Both pets are very cute and very supportive of their character partners!

Meet the cutest pets in shoujo anime

kero Sakura Card Captor

kero Sakura Card Captor It is the pet par excellence. His design is strange – as Syaoran mentions – but his personality makes him really adorable. Furthermore, he is much more than what we can see at first, because his transformation will make him a stronger support for Sakura.

Kero is more than just a little bear who eats desserts and chases Sakura everywhere. Despite any circumstance, Kero is a trustworthy friend.

Also, the little bear who turns into an amazing lion and fights alongside the angel-like Yue in the Clow card story definitely adds charm to his character.

nagoya Tonari no kaibutsu-kun

Pets can be of any species, let’s remember that each one gives us comfort and we are responsible for taking care of them and loving them with integrity. Each of us creates bonds with our pets and it is always a unique affection, both what they give us and what we give. A particular case is that of Tonari no kaibutsu-kun.

nagoya Tonari no kaibutsu-kun It is a chicken and in general it is strange. I mean, who wants to wake up next to a chicken? Isn’t a kitten more adorable? Of course, if you can’t imagine his eyes staring at you at midnight… Well, for everyone there is an ideal pet and for Yuuzan it is a chicken.

Although in reality She is quite cute, especially when we see her in Yuuzan’s arms, because of her expression when hugging her adorable pet..

Nagoya is one of the most adorable shoujo mascots. Like the couple Tonari no kaibutsu-kun.

Button of Clannad

Another of the most interesting shoujo mascots is Botton de Clannad. We know that this is a somewhat bad vibe, I mean, how can someone be so cruel to play like this with the illusions of the world? Anyway, it is also one of the best, perhaps because we like to suffer.

Among one of the most particular characteristics of the series is Botton, who is an adorable wild boar who remedies heart pain. Botton is Nagisa’s faithful companion and will give us very precious moments.

Maru-chan Kimi ni Todoke

Ahhh, Maru-chan had an interesting role and gave us very flirtatious scenes of Sawako and Kazehaya. He is a puppy that was abandoned and is one of the cutest. From the moment he is introduced, he will steal everyone’s heart. Particularly the protagonists.

You know, there is the great commitment of being a couple and living together; and it is THE COMMITMENT of raising an adorable pet together. Let us remember that our companions are part of our family and deciding to share the responsibility of raising and supporting one is something serious.

Maru-chan reminds us a little of that and is so adorable that it had to be in the selection of the most adorable shoujo pets.

moon of sailor Moon

Luna, Artemis and their daughter Diana are very important for the development of Sailor Moon. Really, if we think about our own animals, they also help us survive every day. Maybe without words but they guide us sometimes. It is a much deeper bond. Let’s value our pets just as we love those in shoujo.

Kittens are always mystical, so the case of sailor Moon It only accentuates this virtue of feline companions.

Luna is an icon of the saga of the splendid magical girls. And it will always be nice to see your actions and your guidance. Of course, seeing her romance is also lovely.

CLAMP’s mokona

The CLAMP universe is one of the most wonderful that manga artists have created. The mystical space-time connections are fabulous, bright and firm. However, they do not limit themselves to creating a wonderful structure, they also bequeathed the best pets that are, in fact, very unusual.

We already talked about Kero, but The Mokona Modoki are CLAMP’s mascots par excellence. They are strange, they complement each other – which is why they tend to contrast – and their designs are interesting. Furthermore, they manage to sustain part of the magical universe and develop as complex beings that feel, think and foresee situations.

Although the black Mokona is not very nice, we could not say that it is not adorable. Now, which of the shoujo mascots is your favorite?

Honorable mention: P-chan Rank ½

Well, yes, we talked about magic and all that chaos. The strange and somewhat disturbing thing is the possibility that your pet transforms into a human and turns out to fall in love with you. I say this because, of course, one shares moments full of trust with our beloved pets, and perhaps, if we know that they are something/someone else, we would not do it.

Akane, the protagonist of Ranma ½ does not know that her adorable P-chan (a beautiful little black Vietnamese pig) It’s actually Ryogaa young man who has a curse, like Ranma, Shampoo and other characters in the series, which although it is shonen, still has that mascot personality.

Ryoga becomes a pig and in this way, upon being adopted by Akane, he spends a lot of time with her, giving her care and attention.

Of course, it’s unexpected and strange, please don’t think too much about it.

What’s so special about the best shoujo companions?

Let us consider that in addition to support and guidance, The shoujo pets provide company to the different protagonists. It is important to highlight that they are faithful companions who, far from creating a romantic structure, support a very valuable fraternal vertebra.

Shoujo are a very kind delivery that usually accompanies the protagonists on an emotional journey of self-discovery and construction of their socialization, in addition to the recognition of their personal and romantic interests. So the unusual company of pets opens up closer, fraternal communication in another “language.” What do you think of shoujo pets? Which is your favorite?

