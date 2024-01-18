During 2023, great titles have been put on sale, some of AAA caliber to others more modest developed by independent companies, and the best thing is that even though they come from various studios, people support them due to the ideas they bring to the game. industry. With that in mind, the lists that accumulate sales have been released, with the 20 that generated the most dollars over the past 12 months, and there are big names that headline what was truly a standout year for the business.

The user known as Mat Piscatellawho shares news about video game numbers, is the one who has let us know the list that is headed by none other than Hogwarts Legacy, which deserved more recognition and was nominated for absolutely no awards that year. In second and third place we have products that are already our daily bread, since they occupy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Madden NFL 24titles that are consumed en masse, regardless of age.

Here you can check it:

2023 Year Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games – US (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from DLP members, Excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/LR6Za5YQ24 — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 18, 2024

It is worth mentioning that these are both physical and digital sales, so we see a fairly large catalogue, and it is surprising how Call of Duty It reached the silver spot, despite having been released at the end of the year, specifically in the month of October. For its part, it is surprising to see that games from last year such as Elden Ring They continue to give something to talk about, as they have a solid 18th place, and he also hinted that the last game of FromSoftware, Armored Core VIdid not achieve such great success.

Next year will be interesting too, as important games like Princess Peach Showtime either Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are just around the corner, we cannot forget Persona 3 Reloadas the franchise is eager to try the adventures prior to the fifth installment of the franchise.

Editor's note: It scares me how much Call of Duty sells, and it makes me think that those of us who play Marios and Zeldas are a super specific niche, because despite having acceptable sales, it's not even a joke for the masses. At least this year a product like Hogwarts Legacy finally left the shooter behind.