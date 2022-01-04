The

Tesla Model 3 It was the best-selling electric car in the Spanish market in 2021, after registering 2,853 units and registering a growth of 134.62% compared to 2020.

In addition, in the month of December, it also repeated at the top of the podium, with 433 units (+ 49.31%), according to data from the

Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac).

To the model of the Californian automobile firm, they follow the

Kia niro, with 1,715 units (+ 133.97%), and the Renault ZOE, with 1,373 units (-43.38%).

They close the ‘top 5’ of the year, the Dacia Spring, with 1,059 registrations and the Peugeot 208, which fell 16.68% after registering 1,029 units.

In the month of December, four of the models of the annual ranking repeat in the top five positions. Behind the Model 3, in this case, is the Dacia Spring, with 337 units.

Followed by the

Renault ZOE, with 295 units and a drop of 31.07% and the Kia Niro, with 204 units and an increase of 110.31%. Finally, the ranking closes on

Mini with a growth of 14.79% and a total of 163 vehicles registered in the last month of 2021.

The registrations of electric cars and SUVs in the Spanish market they stood at 23,686 units in 2021, which represents an increase of 32.14% compared to the data for 2020.

While in the twelfth month of the year 2021, electric vehicles registered 3,503 registrations, but with a fall of 18.99% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Hybrids and plug-ins



The

Renault Arkana, voted Best Car of the Year ABC 2022 in Spain, won

1st place in non-plug-in hybrid models in December after registering 1,774 units. The ‘top 5’ was completed by the Corolla, with 1,611 units, 10.8% more; the Nissan Qashqai, with 1,498 units; the Toyota C-HR, with 1,443 units, 5.59% more, and the Tucson, with 1,443 units, 7.02% less.

What’s more,

the most popular non-plug-in hybrid models in 2021 they were the

Toyota Corolla, with 16,983 units, 10.2% more; the Toyota C-HR, with 15,011 units, 18.6% more; the Fiat 500, with 13,803 units, 176.45%; the Hyundai Tucson, with 12,357 units, 85.43% more, and the Toyota Yaris, with 8,794 units.

For his part,

Peugeot 3008 was the best-selling plug-in hybrid in 2021, with 4,148 units, 176.72% more, ahead of the Kia Xceed, with 1,855 units, 137.21% more; the Mercedes A-Class, with 1,759 units, 1.95% less; the Mercedes-Benz GLC, with 1,605 units, 89.94% more, and the Volvo XC40, with 1,595 units, 68.96% more.

In the month of December,

the 3008 repeats as the best-selling plug-in hybrid model, with 429 units, 13.79% more; ahead of the XC40, with 282 units (+ 84.31%); of the GLC, with 279 units (-48.71%); the Class A, with 215 units (-77.63%) and the DS7 Crossback, with 215 units (+ 159.04%).