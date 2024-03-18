Preface





Utrecht is the city where I took my first culinary steps. The Hague, the city that I got to know through the eyes of my loved one and through restaurants.

We have visited a lot in recent years. Some were avoided after just one visit, others were given a second chance, some became and remained favorites, others fell out of favor; Increasing prices by 50 percent or allowing quality to deteriorate is not the way to attract guests. Sending guests away from an almost empty restaurant because you are alone as a server, as happened to us at La Liguria, is also not a key to success. You've been seeing that more often lately; bored staff who think guests are there for them instead of the other way around.

The list I share with you here consists of old favorites that I have been coming to for a long time, and new favorites that have made an impression and that I definitely want to visit more often. I want to go outside the list Umami Tip for affordable Asian fusion, Japanese Benkei where time seems to stand still, and Nonawhere the charming Julia Nona single-handedly treats guests to Sicilian cuisine.

I regularly receive requests for affordable restaurants, and I have now taken that into account. As for the price breakdown: it is a 'starting' price, you can make it as expensive as you want. At the restaurants in the category under 35 euros you can in any case order a nice, generous main course well under that amount.

Hassnae Bouazza, culinary journalist

Anaya Foods Indian

Indian vegetarian restaurant with famous classics on the menu and, I haven't seen this often, Chinese-Indian dishes. The dishes are refined and beautifully balanced. I don't think even the biggest carnivore will miss the meat here, the food is so full of flavor. The delicious dal makni, softly cooked black lentils with kidney beans, is worth a visit alone.

Duinstraat 1

Takumi Ramen Japanese

Here you come for a generous bowl of ramen. Come on, maybe add a portion of takoyaki (flour balls with octopus) and your day will be good. Takumi is part of a chain. I have not yet tasted better ramen in The Hague. The different types of broths are good, the vegetables are crispy, the ramen is al dente and the tempura is expertly fried until crispy. I always take the spicy seafood with shrimp and tempura, but there is plenty of choice for everyone, from vegan to meat lover.

Herengracht 12A, takumiramennoodles.com

Sana Sini Moluccan

One of the very few Moluccan restaurants in the Netherlands. Grandma and grandpa are in the kitchen and run the restaurant, children and grandchildren help and guests enjoy delicious home-made dishes that keep the Moluccan soul alive. The richly filled bowls with fragrant rice are my favorite.

Thomsonlaan 67, sanasini.nl

Reef Alyemen Yemeni

I'm so happy that there are more and more Yemeni restaurants. The war in the country makes it all the more important that Yemenis in the diaspora keep their culture alive, and what better way to do that than by sharing their dishes. Don't be put off by the plastic on the tables at Reef Alyemen, they serve tasty, finely seasoned dishes for a reasonable price. The portions are generous, so you will walk away satisfied with one main course. Be sure to order the delicious bread.

Stationsweg 63, reefalyemen.com

Waroeng padang lapek Indonesian

As if you are in Indonesia for a moment, on Sumatra to be precise, because that is the cuisine served in this popular and deliciously chaotic restaurant that Indonesian guests from far and wide find and where the food is bursting with flavor. The rendang is excellent and not to be missed. The menu also includes dishes such as cartilage and beef foot, for those who like it (I don't). Does not serve alcohol.

School Street 35

Queru Cantina Mexicana Mexican

Uncomplicated tasty food at this friendly Mexican restaurant. Creamy guacamole, fresh ceviche, tasty tacos and generous main courses. A place to leave the cutlery and just eat with your hands is the best way to do tacos justice. The desserts are not very impressive, but the hibiscus lemonade and cocktails make up for that.

Prinsestraat 30, cantinaqueru.com

Delhi Darbar Indian

My first time at this Indian restaurant was with a Pakistani friend who took me and I have been a fan ever since. Not really a place to sit all evening (we did that the first time), but more of a takeaway restaurant. The quality can sometimes vary a bit (the biryani is boring), but the curries are recommended, as is the naan.

Paul Krugerlaan 278

€€ 35-50 euros

Buona Terra Italian

Italian classics made well, that is Buona Terra in a nutshell. We actually didn't want the 'starters' during our visit, I wasn't really looking forward to the tired vitello tonato and other well-known starters, but luckily they were an integral part of the menu, because they were surprisingly good. The basis of this cuisine are beautiful ingredients that then come into their own in the chef's stylish approach.

Noordeinde 111, buonaterra.nl

Hot King Sichuan Chinese

A name like Hot King evokes all kinds of wrong associations, but make no mistake: Sichuan cuisine is fantastic. Certainly, there are many spicy dishes on the menu, but also plenty of alternatives for those who don't feel like having a burning mouth. But if you want to spice things up, the sea bass and mapo tofu are something to try.

Gedempte Burgwal 24, hotking.nl

Follia Italian

Pasta and pizza, that is Follia's specialty. The restaurant has a small daily menu and an extensive pizza and pasta menu. The quality varies here occasionally, but the pizzas are actually always good. Light dough, fine ingredients. The simple caprese pizza is worth it. Pick-up is possible, but that's a waste of the pizza that you have to eat straight from the oven for the best experience. The spaghetti aglio olio is also recommended.

Frederikstraat 62, follia.nl

Keraton Damai Indian-Indonesian

Fine Indian and Indonesian cuisine in this small restaurant with a very nice host. The broth for the soto ayam is still drawn from the chicken carcass and you can taste it. The vegetables are full of flavor and crunchy, the rendang is buttery soft, just like the satay and the gado gado: wonderfully creamy because of the soft peanut sauce.

Groot Hertoginnelaan 57, keratondamai.nl

Zheng Chinese-French

Chinese-French gastronomy; the restaurant is on my list of favorite restaurants in the Netherlands, but is in danger of falling off it. While chef Han Ji distinguished himself with Zheng through a idiosyncratic style, deeply rooted in Chinese culture, that approach now seems to be increasingly diluted. That's going in the wrong direction and is a shame – but for now it still deserves a place on this list in The Hague.

Prinsestraat 33, restaurantzheng.com

La Passione Italian

A great favorite because of the consistent quality, fantastic pastas, delicious main courses, special wines and the nicest host in The Hague and surrounding areas. Just everything you want for a nice, carefree evening. The tagliatelle with mushrooms, parmesan and truffle remains a favorite and I hope that the delicious lamb stew with plum and pistachio will return to the menu.

Noordeinde 196, restaurantlapassione.nl

€€€ 50-75 euros

Sushi Morikawa Japanese

Beautiful quality fish and seafood, excellent sashimi and sushi and special Japanese dishes. Chef Morikawa serves the famous nigiri sushi and the Osaka-style hako sister and saba sushi with pickled mackerel. Prices are high À la carte, but the menu is reasonable. Reservations are required. Collection is also possible, provided you order in advance.

Balistraat 3, sushimorikawa.com

Elea Greek

Chef Takis Panagakis moved from the center of Rijswijk to the chic Noordeinde with his Elea. The beautiful interior matches the style of the chef, who elegantly incorporates his Greek background into his kitchen. Classics such as tzatziki are given an upgrade and the Greek influence is prominent throughout the menu, with, for example, 'spetseriko spices' and kaimaki ice cream.

Noordeinde 142, restaurantelea.nl

€€€€ Above 75 euros

Bog Scandinavian

Until recently I stated in detail that I find Scandinavian cuisine a bit cold. Since my visit to Bøg I have to take that back with some embarrassment. There is nothing cold at all about Bøg's 'new Nordic fine dining'. The restaurant offers two five-course menus (fish/meat or vegetarian) and serves refined, original dishes with special ingredients. Beautiful presentation, excellent quality – small portions. My vegetarian main course with egg tenderloin, malt and truffle was a revelation, as was the dessert with berries, coffee and cream.

Prinsestraat 130, bøg.com

Portfolio Modern/Japanese

I have wanted to go to Portfolio for quite some time, which is located on Prinsestraat, just like Bøg, Zheng and Cantina Queru. And when we finally went, it turned out to be right across from Zheng and one door down from Cantina Queru. So we've been missing it all these years. But that doesn't happen anymore. Portfolio works with one menu. Modern cuisine with many Japanese influences and fantastic dishes including a mouth-watering scallop with cauliflower, hazelnut and truffle dashi.

As far as I'm concerned, Elea, Bøg and Portfolio are the gastronomic top of The Hague.

Prinsestraat 36, portfolio-restaurant.nl/

