Great players are packing their bags for Saudi Arabia thanks to the strong investments of the clubs to bring these stars and thus enhance their football, and not only that, but as a plan to host the next World Cup in 2030. One of these examples is that of Cristiano Ronaldo who signed for Al Nassr in January, and in recent days it has been made official that Karim Benzema will play for Al Ittad.
That is why today we bring you the best players currently in the Saudi Arabian league:
The player who shone playing for Sevilla and former Paris Saint Germain among others is one of the footballers who are in the Saudi Arabian league. He currently plays for Al-Shabab
Al Fateh player. The Spaniard who was a youth player for FC Barcelona and until recently continued to play in LaLiga for Real Betis is another of the players who is in Saudi Arabia.
The Argentine striker, formerly of Villarreal, Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid, is in Saudi Arabia playing for Al Hilal, with whom he finished runner-up in the Club World Cup after losing to Real Madrid in the final.
Another Argentine and another player with a Sevilla past. Whoever triumphed in his day with Sevilla is currently in Al-Shabab where he shares a dressing room with Krychowiak
Player who had a great performance at Bayern Munich in the past decade who is now on this list of great players who ended up in Saudi Arabia. Luiz Gustavo plays for Al Nassr.
Luiz Gustavo’s partner at Al Nassr. The Brazilian midfielder is currently one of the best players in Saudi Arabia
The Portuguese is one of the best players in the history of this sport and is currently playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
Recent acquisition for Saudi football. Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid to play next season at Al Ittad.
