To eat the best pizza in the world you have to travel to New York and book in A Neapolitan Pizzaby Anthony Mangieri. This was the decision of the Italian ranking of references for this preparation, the 50 Top Pizza, on Tuesday night. Second and third place are occupied by two Italian establishments respectively, Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria (Naples) and I Masanielli (Caserta), by Francisco Martucci. The Barcelona pizzeria Sartoria Panatieri managed to sneak into number 10 on the list, which includes a total of 100 businesses, among which there are another 4 Spanish ones: Baldoria (Madrid), La Balmesina (Barcelona), Fratelli figurato (Madrid) and Demaio (Bilbao).

Regarding the winning pizzeria, Una Pizza Napoletana, the ranking highlights that “in a country accustomed to putting everything on pizza, Anthony proposes only the purest tradition in the toppings, with ingredients of extraordinary quality.” Regarding the dough that they make in the establishment, located on the East Side of New York, 50 Top Pizza says that it is “good, tasty and has the aroma and flavor of pizza.” The praise is not short for the pizzas of Diego Vitaglianowhose dough is made with classic and wholemeal flours and left to ferment for 36 hours, before adding “exquisite ingredients”. “A soft but slightly crunchy pizza, which can be experienced in all its facets by trying the tasting menu, which is a delicious gastronomic experience,” says the review.

Sartoria Panatierithe pizzeria run by chefs Rafa Panatieri and Jorge Sastre and the best-positioned of the Spanish ones, is already a regular in the ranking. In 2023, for example, it came third in the world ranking, revalidating its position from 2022, and in the last European edition, held last May, it came second behind London’s Napoli on the road. With three locations in Barcelona – one of them in the Mandarin Oriental hotel – the establishment’s motto, “From farm to pizza” (From farm to pizza) encapsulates the philosophy of the two chefs who carefully select the ingredients for each of their creations, from tomatoes to cheese, including herbs. “We make sure to know who is behind the production,” they say on their website. They put the same care into the dough, which they make with local, stone-ground organic flour and ferment for 72 hours before being baked in a wood-fired oven.

Beyond the top spots, four other Spanish restaurants have made their way into the rest of the list. Baldoria, at number 26, has climbed almost 40 positions compared to the previous year – at number 64 – positioning itself as the best-rated option in Madrid. Opened in 2022, the pizzeria conceived by Neapolitan Ciro Cristiano plays with Spanish ingredients in its preparations, as demonstrated by the Marinara de bellota pizza, which is finished at the table with 100% acorn-fed ham. Its good work with pizzas was also recognized in the European ranking with fifth place, despite the fact that its menu is not limited to this dish alone, but also offers a wide variety of pastas or main courses made of meat or fish.

Baldoria Pizza, in Madrid. Andrea Comas

The awards ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the Teatro Mercadante in Naples and is the culmination of the other awards given by the guide throughout the year, which include a specific European list. Nearly 1,000 inspectors from all over the world are involved in its preparation.

The complete list of the 100 best pizzerias in the world can be consulted here.

