Although Hogwarts Legacy It hit the market just a few days ago, internet users got to work fast, and there are currently several mods for the PC version of all kinds. From those that add or remove certain elements in the game, to those that expand certain aspects of the adventure, to the ridiculous. Thus, here we present the best of the moment.

Let’s start with the ones that surely everyone already wants to try, the ridiculous ones. Although it seems that there is still some time left for Hogwarts Legacy become a circus, currently there is already one that allows to transform the broom of our protagonist in Shrek and in Thomas the Tank Engine. This way, you can travel in the best possible style.

Continuing in this sense, if you think that your wand is not effective enough to defeat your enemies, you can always opt for a mod that transform this item into a gunor even in Ash Williams’ iconic shotgun. If you don’t like the character design, there is also the possibility of become a house elfand get your own freedom.

Now, moving on to cosmetic mods, there is a selection. From those who add Harry Potter’s scargoing through what they allow you to have a beard to feel like Hagrid, until new skin tones. there is even a way to add to the Sorting Hat to your personalization catalogue. Now, if you want to feel like a true death eater, you can get the wand of voldemort and Lucius Malfoy.

Last but not least, there are also mods that make the player’s life much easier. Such is the case of one Silences all Floo Flame Statues, to make your tour of Hogwarts less scandalous. If you have arachnophobia, there is already a simple spell that transform these animals into simple boxes. Avada Kedavra is a very powerful spell, and if you don’t want to wait to use it again, Is there a solution for this.

If you want your adventure to be easy from the beginning, you can opt for a mod that unlock everythingas well as one that allows you reset your talents. Are animal door puzzles too much for you? Well, there is already a mod that fixes this. On the other hand, it is already possible resize interfaceeither remove it completely. Alongside this, there are already mods that provide a more cinematic graphic section, more vivid colorsand more realistic lighting.

All of this is already available right now, and It is very likely that in the future we will see more mods with different functions. On related topics, Hogwarts Legacy he had a great pitch. Similarly, you can check our review of the game here.

Editor’s Note:

If you’re on PC, trying one or two of these mods, especially the ones that turn your broom into Shrek, is something you should try at least once. However, those that change the difficulty or unlock everything from the beginning should only be used by people who have already finished the adventure.

Via: Nexus Mods