According to the criteria of
This is the community of Yelpwho evaluated taco shops, food stands, restaurants and what pretended to be family kitchens to choose from Top 10 Mexican Food Places with Authentic Recipes and Fresh IngredientsFor this purpose, two locations per state were evaluated and reviews between 2001 and 2024 were taken into account.
The Best Mexican Restaurants in the United States, According to Yelp
- The palette, Las VegasA renowned ice cream shop located in the state of Nevada with authentic Mexican desserts.
- Aroma Latin American Kitchen, Henderson. This fast food restaurant by chef Steve Kestler, nominated for the 2024 James Beard Awards, is located in this Nevada city.
- The Char Market, Carmichael. Yelp users have rated this fast food joint as the best in California, with a score of five stars. It stands out for its marinated steak, smoked chicken and shrimp.
- Tacos Los Panchos, FillmoreLocated next to Interstate 15 in Utah, this roadside restaurant offers the best Mexican cuisine. The company recommends trying the carne asada quesadilla and the Supreme nachos.
- Carambola Coffee, Coeur d’Alene. Inside an Idaho shopping center is the magnificent cafeteria with Latin American dishes. Users recommend having lunch the Inca quinoa salad and the El Mexicano torta with shredded beef, pico de gallo, cheese and cilantro pesto.
- Los Primos Restaurant, Palm Desert. Located in the California city, there is a breakfast and lunch spot with classic Mexican dishes. Yelp favorites were the short rib omelet, waffles with churros, and huevos rancheros.
- The Little Bear PDX, PortlandOregon food truck ranks top 10 for Mexican brunch
- Taco Libre, Koloa, KauaiThis Hawaiian food truck has rave reviews for its popular tacos, and the long line at the location is proof. Users recommend the fish and shrimp tacos.
- Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe, GrapevineThis Texas cafe has the best tamales in the country, according to Yelp reviewers.
- T-Loc’s Sonora, Austin, TXThis food truck offers the best hot dogs in the country, consisting of grilled sausage wrapped in bacon, served inside a Mexican bolillo.
#Mexican #food #restaurants #United #States
Leave a Reply