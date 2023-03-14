There was no slap Will Smithno selfie of Ellen Degeneres, but the 95th delivery of the academy awards, he had his thing. At present it is inevitable that this type of ceremonies generates hilarious content that we will be using until the next edition of the Oscars.

And one of the images that are going viral the most is the face of Andrew Garfield which we will undoubtedly soon receive via WhatsApp in the form of a sticker.

Another moment that Internet users took advantage of was the award for Jamie Lee Curtis as best supporting actress.

Michael Myers watching Jamie Lee Curtis win the award. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qwm5a4kL7J — Pampchiz (@Pampchiz) March 13, 2023

Not to mention that also the reaction of the actress herself became a viral success.

To make fun of the recent frequency of casting dark-skinned hosts during the latest editions of the awards, there was no shortage of those who modified the appearance of Jimmy Kimmel.

Oscars Continues Trend Of Black Hosts With Jimmy Kimmelhttps://t.co/qlRpU617Vd —The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 12, 2023

Another outstanding moment was undoubtedly the appearance of the vicious bear during the gala

And if we’re already talking about animals, we can’t leave out Collin Farrell and his donkey, which Jimmy Kimmel walked around the stage.

Of course Brendan Fraser was going to steal the show’s attention, and the memes!

I only saw the Oscars to upload this meme pic.twitter.com/ZgIU5kVba4 – Mr. expropriate yourself (@NoVive_Socialis) March 13, 2023

The comparison of Lady Gaga’s performance with Mike Wazoski’s monologue was great.

Of course Pedro Pascal was going to be mentioned!

Image with great potential as a meme#Oscar pic.twitter.com/i4kG0d01wn — Dew (@r_ocram) March 13, 2023

And someone had to come out in an outfit that was going to steal the cameras… and the meme edits.

