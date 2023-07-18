According to the latest quarterly report of okla, total play and Telcel They have been recognized as the best options for mobile and fixed internet providers in Mexico. Broadband users from both companies achieved an average download speed of 60.71 Mbps, while mobile internet users achieved an average speed of 26.66 Mbps.

Regarding fixed broadband internet providers, the four best ranked were Total Play, megacable, Telmex and izzy. These companies stood out for offering high speeds and a quality browsing experience for their users.

SUPPLIER MAXIMUM DOWNLOAD SPEED MEDIUM LATENCY CONSISTENCY total play 87.03Mbps 24ms 83.4% megacable 55.21Mbps 53ms 77.1% Telmex 50.52Mbps 42ms 71.1% izzy 49.32Mbps 54ms 65.2%

In terms of cities with the highest internet speeds, Monterrey, Heróica Veracruz, Tijuana and Guadalajara led the list. These cities demonstrated strong infrastructure and reliable connectivity that allowed their inhabitants to enjoy fast internet speeds.

CITY HALF DOWNLOAD HALF LOAD MEDIUM LATENCY Monterey 70.30Mbps 30.74Mbps 21ms Heroic Veracruz 73.83Mbps 28.72Mbps 76ms Tijuana 70.84Mbps 22.74Mbps 23ms Guadalajara 70.06Mbps 28.76Mbps 39ms Mexico City 68.96Mbps 20.36Mbps 30ms Juarez City 68.65Mbps 23.78Mbps 43ms Santiago de Queretaro 59.45Mbps 28.09Mbps 43ms Puebla 58.38Mbps 26.72Mbps 21ms Lion 56.35Mbps 25.80Mbps 44ms San Luis Potosi 53.59Mbps 24.14Mbps 51ms

Regarding the mobile internet, Telcel completely dominated the category 5Gleaving behind Movistar, AT&T and High Networks. The company stood out for offering a stable connection and fast speeds on its network 5G.

SUPPLIER MAXIMUM DOWNLOAD SPEED MEDIUM LATENCY CONSISTENCY 5G PERFORMANCE Telcel 48.76Mbps 64ms 87.2% 223.93Mbps Movistar 22.55Mbps 67ms 77.0% 67.15Mbps AT&T 22.54Mbps 72ms 70.9% 61.63Mbps High Networks 12.58Mbps 98ms 69.2% N/A

In addition, the report revealed that the devices of Manzana achieved faster average speeds in Mexico compared to other brands such as samsung, Huawei, Motorola and Xiaomi. This indicates that device users Manzana enjoyed a faster and smoother internet experience in the country.

Via: okla