According to the latest quarterly report of okla, total play and Telcel They have been recognized as the best options for mobile and fixed internet providers in Mexico. Broadband users from both companies achieved an average download speed of 60.71 Mbps, while mobile internet users achieved an average speed of 26.66 Mbps.
Regarding fixed broadband internet providers, the four best ranked were Total Play, megacable, Telmex and izzy. These companies stood out for offering high speeds and a quality browsing experience for their users.
|SUPPLIER
|MAXIMUM DOWNLOAD SPEED
|MEDIUM LATENCY
|CONSISTENCY
|total play
|87.03Mbps
|24ms
|83.4%
|megacable
|55.21Mbps
|53ms
|77.1%
|Telmex
|50.52Mbps
|42ms
|71.1%
|izzy
|49.32Mbps
|54ms
|65.2%
In terms of cities with the highest internet speeds, Monterrey, Heróica Veracruz, Tijuana and Guadalajara led the list. These cities demonstrated strong infrastructure and reliable connectivity that allowed their inhabitants to enjoy fast internet speeds.
|CITY
|HALF DOWNLOAD
|HALF LOAD
|MEDIUM LATENCY
|Monterey
|70.30Mbps
|30.74Mbps
|21ms
|Heroic Veracruz
|73.83Mbps
|28.72Mbps
|76ms
|Tijuana
|70.84Mbps
|22.74Mbps
|23ms
|Guadalajara
|70.06Mbps
|28.76Mbps
|39ms
|Mexico City
|68.96Mbps
|20.36Mbps
|30ms
|Juarez City
|68.65Mbps
|23.78Mbps
|43ms
|Santiago de Queretaro
|59.45Mbps
|28.09Mbps
|43ms
|Puebla
|58.38Mbps
|26.72Mbps
|21ms
|Lion
|56.35Mbps
|25.80Mbps
|44ms
|San Luis Potosi
|53.59Mbps
|24.14Mbps
|51ms
Regarding the mobile internet, Telcel completely dominated the category 5Gleaving behind Movistar, AT&T and High Networks. The company stood out for offering a stable connection and fast speeds on its network 5G.
|SUPPLIER
|MAXIMUM DOWNLOAD SPEED
|MEDIUM LATENCY
|CONSISTENCY
|5G PERFORMANCE
|Telcel
|48.76Mbps
|64ms
|87.2%
|223.93Mbps
|Movistar
|22.55Mbps
|67ms
|77.0%
|67.15Mbps
|AT&T
|22.54Mbps
|72ms
|70.9%
|61.63Mbps
|High Networks
|12.58Mbps
|98ms
|69.2%
|N/A
In addition, the report revealed that the devices of Manzana achieved faster average speeds in Mexico compared to other brands such as samsung, Huawei, Motorola and Xiaomi. This indicates that device users Manzana enjoyed a faster and smoother internet experience in the country.
Via: okla
