With the end of the year already underway, various sites and media have begun to publish their respective lists of the best titles of 2021. Last week we saw how The Game Awards took the main stage on this issue. But nevertheless, Now is the time to find out what the players are saying, specifically those of Steam.

Recently, Steam Database, which is responsible for collecting all the information related to Valve’s digital store, shared the list of the best games of 2021, this based on a series of data and an algorithm that generated the following order in particular:

-Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

-Dyson Sphere Program

-Rhythm Doctor

-Firework

-Cookie Clicker

-The Room 4: Old Sins

-PowerWash Simulator

-Townscaper

-Tiny Bunny

-Before Your Eyes

The SteamDB ranking algorithm is determined by a number of factors, including the total number of positive and negative ratings, a factored percentage of both, and the maximum count of simultaneous players in the game. This results in a list that is not the least bit like some of the awards that can be found elsewhere.

This is not to say that the rest of the list, which is made up of 250 titles, is full of games of this type. In position number 19 we find It Takes Two, GOTY winner at The Game Awards. Psychonauts 2 is in position 15. Resident Evil Village takes position 24.

Editor’s Note:

A list … unique. SteamDB’s algorithm may be the most accurate when it comes to hard numbers, but none of these titles reflect the true trends of this year, nor the experiences that won the hearts of the public.

Via: SteamDB