The most anticipated cinema award already has nominated, and This Sunday, March 2 The winner will be known. Among these 10 films There is the one that will receive the 2025 Oscar for Best Film.

Over the years, many high quality productions have not obtained the award, but that has not subtracted importance. Although these awards recognize a single film like the best, any of the nominees could have been chosen, and that is the nature of the competition. The assessment of art is a subjective process, influenced by the perception and sensitivity of each spectator. Regardless of the result, the emotional impact and experience that each film leaves in their audience transcends any prize.

‘Anora’ directed by Sean Baker

This film has been recognized with 6 nominations and has been acclaimed in the Critics Choice Awards. ‘Anora’ treats the life of a sex worker who marries a young Russian young one but everything twists when the boy’s parents travel to the United States trying to cancel his son’s marriage with a Stríper.

‘The brutalist’

‘The Brutalist’ is one of the most prominent films among the best film in the 2025 Oscar, with a total of 10 nominations. The film, directed by Brady Corbettells the life of a Jewish-Hungarian architect who emigrates to the United States after World War II, exploring the challenges of reconstruction and identity in a world marked by the conflict. Known for its innovative narrative structure and its long duration, the film includes a 15 -minute intermediate which has generated debates among cinephiles.









‘A complete stranger’

This biographical film about the beginnings of Bob Dylan has obtained 8 nominations. Highlights the performance of Timothée Chalamet in the main role, capturing the essence of the iconic musician.

‘Conclave’

The film is based on the Robert Harris novel that deals with the process of choice of a new Pope. Directed by Edward Bergerhistory exploits political intrigues and power struggles within the Vatican. Cardinals gathered behind closed doors face secrets and interests. The recent news of the health status of Pope Franciso have made many people be interested in the film and want to learn more about Vatican’s ins and outs.

‘Dune: Part two’

The expected sequel to the epic science fiction saga has assured its place among the nominees, highlighting for their technical and narrative achievements that continue the history of the Arrakis desert. With a cast full of stars, ‘Dune: Part 2’ Follow the story based on the book saga that gives it name. Denis Villeneuve He manages to capture the essence of Frank Herbert’s literature in a hostile space where prophecies, war conflicts and power take prominence in an epic story.

‘Emilia Pérez’

Leading with 13 nominations‘Emilia Pérez’ tells the life of an influential political figure and its impact on contemporary society. The film has been in the spotlight for both its criticisms and its praises, so it leaves anyone secret.

‘I’m still here’

‘I’m still here’ is a Brazilian film that has captured attention for its Unique approach on universal issues such as identity, memory and resistance. Directed by Caetano Gardardothe work tells the story of a young man who returns to his hometown after a long absence, facing the memories and emotional traces of the past. ‘I’m still here’ It offers a moving reflection on permanence and transformation, standing out in the Oscar 2025 edition as a diverse and introspective film proposal.

‘Nickel Boys’

Based on real events, the film recounts racial struggles In a reforming school during the Decade of 1960offering a moving look at a turbulent era of American history.

‘The substance’

‘The substance’ is a film that has generated great expectation due to its bold and disturbing approach to the horror genre. Directed by Gustavo Hernándezthe work follows a group of scientists who, while investigating a mysterious substance with supernatural properties, begin to face unexpected horrors that challenge the limits of science and reason.

Acclaimed by its disturbing atmosphere and its risky narrative, ‘the substance’ has been established as one of The most intriguing nominees In the 2025 Oscar Awards, challenging the conventions of the genre and offering a unique visual and emotional experience.

‘Wicked’

‘Wicked’ is the expected cinematographic adaptation of the successful Broadway musicalwhich has conquered both critics and the public since its premiere. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film tells the story of the Witches of Oz, focusing on the complex and fascinating relationship between Elphabathe evil witch, and Glindathe good witch, before the events of The Oz Wizard. With a script that combines humor, drama and fantastic elements, ‘Wicked’ explores issues such as friendship, loyalty and struggle for identity in a world marked by discrimination.

The film adaptation has been praised by its spectacular musical numbers and by chemistry among its protagonists, who give life to these emblematic characters. With 10 nominations To the Oscar 2025, Wicked promises to be one of the great favorites of the season, taking a story that has left a mark on the musical theater.