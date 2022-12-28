All F1 drivers voted for the best F1 drivers. Well, all but one driver.

When it comes to rating the Formula 1 drivers, there is of course only one judgment that counts: the Autoblog F1 Final Report. However, it is also interesting to see what others think. For example, earlier today we were told who the team bosses think are the best drivers.

As in previous years, the drivers themselves were also asked to rate their fellow drivers. This time, almost all drivers took part in the vote. Only Lewis Hamilton did not want to participate.

The rules of the game are still the same: every driver has to make a top 10. Points are then awarded in the same way as in a race. The winner therefore receives 25 points, the number two 18 points, and so on. And can you also vote for yourself as a driver? Yes that is allowed.

The drivers still recognize their superiority in Max Verstappen, because he is also number one in this list. So he can call himself Driver’s Driver of the Year. Charles Leclerc is – just like in the championship – the runner-up. No crazy stuff so far.

From number three it gets a little more interesting. Where the team bosses still chose Russell over Hamilton, they are equal in the voting among the drivers. It is therefore a shared third place for the British star drivers. Lando can call itself ‘best of the rest’ in the list. He is number five after the joint third place.

What is also striking: Perez is not rated as highly by his fellow drivers as by the team bosses. He was number five in the list of the team bosses, but now he has to share eighth place with Albon and Vettel. Last year, Checo was not in the top 10 at all, so there is an upward trend.

The whole top 10, as chosen by the drivers, looks like this:

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc George Russell (shared place) Lewis Hamilton (shared place) Lando Norris Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz Alex Albon (shared place) Sebastian Vettel (shared place) Sergio Perez (shared place)

Source: formula1.com

This article These are the best F1 drivers (according to the F1 drivers) appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#drivers #drivers