The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) takes stock of the best extra virgin olive oils in supermarkets. This year’s results, the organization assures, have been “good or very good”, because for the first time since 2007 the analysis has not detected any quality non-compliance among the selected extra virgin olive oils.

Good news for the consumer, which, added to the incipient drop in prices, will undoubtedly, according to the OCU, contribute to boosting consumption, which had decreased by 24% last year. After the study, the organization determined that the white label of extra virgin olive oil is on par with the leading brands, since five of the ten highest quality are private label, with an average price per liter 1.5 euros lower than that of the leading brands.

They lead the list of the best:

Oleoestepa EVOO, DOP Estepa (12.44 euros per liter). Auchan Organic Organic EVOO from Alcampo (14.26 euros) Mercadona’s Hacendado EVOO (8.75 euros).

As butlMost of the oils share a label that could be improved, according to the OCU, which lacks basic information on the date of production or bottling (which would allow us to know the age of the oil), the variety of olive used, the Nutriscore nutritional information ( which would be a B in all cases) and a form of contact with the packager.

Furthermore, according to the consumer organization, the data cannot always be read easily: in one in five brands it is very difficult to decipher the batch and the best-before date, as they are written in black ink on the dark green plastic of the bottle.

How much will the price of oil drop?

In 2024 the price of olive oil skyrocketed due, among other things, to the drought suffered in the main producing areas and the resulting reduction in the harvest. In November 2024, the date of the prices of the oils analyzed, a liter of olive oil had reached 10 euros on average, an unprecedented figure that positioned this food as a luxury product in the majority of Spanish domestic economies.

At the end of the year, prices are falling, which was predictable due to the expectations of a good olive harvest for 2025. “We trust that it will continue to decline so that it can recover its privileged place as an essential ingredient in the kitchen of Spanish homes,” indicates the OCU.