Navigating the nuances of a new culture, seeking out locals’ favorite spots, or making new friends: living abroad brings both joys and challenges. But depending on the lifestyle sought, some places make an expat’s life easier than others.

Internations, one of the largest expat networks in the world, has produced its annual Expat Insider report, which ranks the best countries based on evaluations of 56 aspects, such as the cost of living, housing and the availability of high-speed Internet.

More of 12,000 expatriates of 171 nationalities and residents of 172 countries or territories responded to a questionnaire, which resulted in an eclectic and sometimes surprising list that spans the globe.

We spoke to residents of some of the top-ranked countries to find out what aspects of life help expats feel at home and allow them to build a new life there.

Mexico

At the top of this year’s list is Mexico, which has been in the top five since 2014.

The country ranks first in the index of ease of getting accommodation and in the subcategory of local friendlinesswhich also translates into high scores when it comes to finding new friends.

In fact, 75% of the expats interviewed said it was easy to make local friends in the country, compared to only 43% globally.

“They are some of the friendliest people I have ever met.“, said the Dutchman Aemilius Dost, who has lived in Mexico for a year and a half and blogs about the experience. “I really enjoy the interactions I have when I buy fresh fruit and vegetables in the local market. The simplicity of the lifestyle is easy to adopt.”

It can be difficult to navigate the Mexican bureaucracy, but it is easy to keep the residence visa if the requirements are met. It is not necessary to have stayed in the country for a certain period to maintain the visa.

Although English is widely spoken in the more touristy areas, expats will find it easier to learn Spanish before they arrive. Even if you’re not an expert when it comes to moving, a little practice can go a long way: “Little by little, your knowledge of Spanish will start to grow,” says Julien Casanova, founder of Oaxaca Travel Tips, which has been around for five years. living in Mexico and is originally from the US.

Expats also express a deep appreciation for the culture and the history of Mexico, which is reflected in its maximum score in the “culture and welcome” subcategory.

“The close relationship with family and tradition is present in all of Mexican culture,” says Casanova, “and that’s why I love living in Oaxaca City. It’s an incredibly festive city with deep roots in its pre-Hispanic past.”

AND There is no shortage of cities in Mexico that expats can call their new home. “Mexico has all the landscapes, all the climates, all the gastronomy and culture. And best of all, the warmth and service of the people, the constant good humor, the permanent party atmosphere wherever you go. Everything”, said Elizabeth Lemos, a Uruguayan who has lived in Mexico since 2022 and acts as an international ambassador (organizing local meetups for expatriates). “In Mexico you can find your place in the world.”

Spain

Spain has been among the top ten countries in the survey’s quality of life index since 2014, thanks to its culture and nightlife, its leisure and free time opportunities, and its moderate climate.

“Although the south and the north of the country are very different, temperatures are generally mild and pleasant“, says Patricia Palacios, co-founder of España Guide. She is Spanish, but has lived and worked in Germany, the US and Argentina.

Palacios assures that the climate is one of the main advantages of living in the country. “For example, cities like Valencia and Malaga have more than 300 sunny days a year and an average temperature of 18ºC.”

She also appreciates the gastronomic options offered by the Mediterranean climatelandscape and architecture, influenced by so many cultures over the years.

The cost of living is still lower in Spain than in other European countries, which can be a blessing or a curse depending on your professional status, as local salaries tend to be lower.

“It would definitely be better if you could work remotely and earn more abroad so you can have a better standard of living,” Palacios advises. And while the country has a lauded digital nomad visa program, he also claims that Being an independent worker can lead to bureaucratic headaches and a “self-employment tax” that is added to normal taxes.

According to Palacios, the locals tend to be laid-back, friendly and welcoming, especially to those trying to learn the language. “They are very patient with foreigners who have limited knowledge of Spanish, which can be very important when starting out in a new country,” he says.

According to the Internationals survey, 80% of expats feel at home in the countrywhich represents 8% more than the world average.

That being said, he recommends that those who relocate to Spain take Spanish classes. “Only if you speak the language will you be able to make the most of your new life in Spain,” he says. “It’s also a way to show respect and appreciation for the local culture.”

Panama

This Central American country ranks third in the index thanks to its high scores in the categories of easy to find accommodation, easy to make friends and culture and welcome.

Like Spain, the country has adopted a digital nomad visa, with one of the lowest rates in the world; in fact, expatriates rate the country as one of the five easiest to obtain a visa for.

He climate and weather conditions also contribute to the good position of the country: it ranks 11th in this sub-index.

“Panama has an amazing climate, according to my personal preferences: 24-29°C all year, and a good mix of rain and sun,” says American expat Sarah Bajc, owner of the local Camaroncito EcoResort & Beach hotel.

the country too it is geographically closer to the United Statesmaking it easier for you to receive calls and visit family and friends after 10 years living in Asia.

bahrain

Bahrain, the only Middle Eastern country in the top 10, ranked ninth and was the country that improved the most on the list from 2022 to 2023, rising 19 places.

Bahrain was also the country that rose the most in the personal finance indexsince almost half of the expatriates interviewed valued the cost of living more favorably than in 2022 and declared that they were very satisfied with their financial situation.

The country also scored well on several types of indices, ranking first in the Expat Essentials category, which includes topics such as administration (such as opening a bank account), housing, digital access, and language.

It is also one of the places easier to obtain a visa and deal with local authoritiesand 78% of the respondents said that it is easy to live here without speaking Arabic.

Residents also report that their appreciation for life in the country and its benefits grows over time.

“During expat gatherings and events, it’s inevitable that other expats will rave about how beautiful the country is and how welcomed they feel by friends and colleagues in Bahrain,” says International Ambassador Sharmila Vadi, originally from Bahrain. India and resident in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, for 23 years.

“Almost everyone whoever you talk to will agree how warm and culturally welcoming the country and its people are“.

Vadi mentions a work environment that is welcoming, but competitive enough to foster professional development. “The brilliant combination of Bahrain’s well-educated workforce, working side by side with skilled expats, creates a highly stimulating work environment that encourages knowledge sharing, leading to fantastic career growth for all,” he says. he.

Notes that many expatriates have achieved professional success and they have ended up staying longer than originally planned, even buying properties.

Vadi has also seen an increase in the leisure offer in recent years, especially in the months leading up to the Bahrain Grand Prix (the Formula 1 event held in March), when concerts by international stars, art exhibitions and other creative activities.

The Spring Festival of Culture, held every year, brings together talents and exhibitions from around the world (such as Turkish poetry and the Japan Film Festival), while also showcasing highlight the cultural richness and historical sites of the country itself.

“There’s always a lot to look forward to in terms of entertainment, which allows us to enjoy a good work-life balance,” says Vadi. “This makes it sometimes exciting and sometimes quiet enough that living here is quite a nice experience.”

Malaysia

Ranked fourth overall, Malaysia moved up the quality of life sub-index this year, with residents ranking the country third in terms of availability of travel opportunities.

The Southeast Asian country also got good scores on local friendliness and personal finance.

Comprised of two regions (Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia on the island of Borneo), Malaysia is an excellent base for frequent travelers.

“The possibility of reaching all of Southeast Asia in a two-hour flight makes the country the center of the region, allowing a easy access to regional markets“, says Shawn Bhushan, resident and international ambassador, who was born there but has also lived in Singapore, London, Hong Kong and Miami.

He also enjoys exploring the country itself, whose immensity “allows you to discover gastronomy, travel to ancient cities, UNESCO heritage sites, islands, history, geography and religions.”

Bhushan considers that the cost of living in malaysia is quite manageableand that revenue and overhead are easy to balance.

English is widespread and the local language is written in a romanized alphabet, making it easy for English speakers to read [y a todos los que hablan algunos de los más de 60 idiomas que usan ese tipo de alfabeto, incluyendo el español].

After working as a teacher and living in Malaysia for two years, Sarah Bajc adds that education is highly respected there: “LMalaysian culture values ​​education and my students (and their parents) treated me with great care and respect.“, remember.

Bajc says she has made many friends in the traditional Malay community, as well as the Indian and Chinese communities, but notes that there is a difference between social friendship and genuine acceptance that expats may find difficult in the long run.

That being said, expats say it’s easy to relate to the local population at first. “In many environments there is an air of social tranquility in which you can start a conversation and people respond with humility and sincerity,” says Bhushan.

