With the arrival of Christmas, the festive atmosphere invites us to enjoy cozy moments with the family. One of the best plans during this time is to curl up on the couch and enjoy a good Christmas movie. In that sense, thanks to the digital platformstoday we have access to a wide range of titles, so sometimes it is difficult to find what we are looking for. For that reason, we present some of the best christmas movies available in Amazon Prime Video to enjoy with the whole family.

‘Dickens’ Christmas Carol’ (Brian Desmond Hurst, 1951)

This classic adaptation of the novel by Charles Dickens introduces us to Ebenezer Scrooge, a miser who receives visit of three ghosts on Christmas Eve, leading him to reflect on his life and redeem himself. Starring Alastair Sim in the role of Scrooge, the film is considered one of the most faithful and emotional versions of the work.

‘Love Actually’ (Richard Curtis, 2003)

This romantic comedy intertwines various stories of love and friendship during the Christmas season in London. With a star cast which includes Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth and Keira Knightley, the film has become a benchmark of the genre, standing out for its emotionality and its memorable soundtrack.

‘Elf’ (Jon Favreau, 2003)

Will Ferrell plays Buddy, a human raised at the North Pole who, upon discovering his true identity, travels to New York in search of his biological family. This family comedy highlights the importance of the Christmas spirit and has been praised for its humor and the protagonist’s endearing performance.









‘The Day of the Beast’ (Álex de la Iglesia, 1995)

Directed by Álex de la Iglesia, in this Spanish black comedy a priest believes he has deciphered a apocalyptic message and, together with a death metal fan and a television presenter, tries prevent the birth of the Antichrist on Christmas Eve in Madrid. Starring Álex Angulo and Santiago Segura, the film combines humor and suspense in a masterful way.

‘And on Christmas Eve… the nativity scene was set up!’ (Terence Hill, 1994)

This christmas western starring Terence Hill and Bud Spencer follows the adventures of two friends who try to save a small town from a group of outlaws during Christmas. The chemistry between Hill and Spencer and the scenes action make this movie a great option for these holidays.

‘Red One’ (Jake Kasdan, 2024)

This recent addition to the Amazon Prime Video Christmas catalog is a action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans that anticipates an adventure full of humor and exciting scenes set during the Christmas season.

‘The Grinch’ (Ron Howard, 2000)

Jim Carrey plays the Grinch, a grumpy creature who plans to ruin Christmas for the inhabitants of Whoville. Based on the story by Dr. Seuss, the film stands out for the charismatic actor’s performance and his message about the true meaning of Christmas.

‘Family Man’ (Brett Ratner, 2000)

Nicolas Cage plays Jack Campbell, a successful businessman who, after a supernatural encounter, awakens in a alternative life where he is married to his former girlfriend and has children. The film explores themes about life decisions and family valueoffering a moving reflection during the holidays.