We might as well have closed the editors for a day; nobody believes anything we write today on april 1st. Incidentally, there are companies that send out serious press releases today – we don’t think that’s very useful. The fact that Audi will stop with the diesels, for example, is no joke.

Below we list some April Fools’ Day jokes from 2022. There are some good ones, some bad ones, and a few that you know they found out at 4:00 PM yesterday that today is April 1. Show us your favorite jokes in the comments (on Facebook).

A, er, massage device from Flitsmeister

A massager for a very specific purpose. So you can get home safely. The thing only vibrates if you keep the speed properly.

The Branpol of Police Woerden

The police in Woerden deploy a Volkswagen Amarok that is used by both the police and the fire brigade. ‘The vehicle will be occupied by one experienced police colleague and one colleague who works for the fire brigade. This can also be a volunteer fire brigade who works for the Woerden fire brigade.’

The Volkswagen ID. city ​​buzz

We often hear that electric platforms are very flexible in use. This way you can easily get the new ID. Making Buzz a concertina bus. What is the action radius?

Fanatec Aroma Bar

Can you really smell the smell of gasoline or burnt rubber while sim racing? You can now mount a kind of air freshener on your sim steering wheel at Fanatec that spreads these scents.

Get married like an ANWB couple

You can resist it, or you can go along with it. The ANWB is well aware that the Human Nature jackets are occasionally ridiculed, and quietly laughs it off with an April Fool’s Day joke.

Opel Hover Taxi

Something different than downforce. Peugeot and Opel are now in the same group, so they may be driving in the next one Cabmovie is Opel.

Speed ​​cameras for bicycle paths

With all electric bicycles not even such a bad idea, maybe.