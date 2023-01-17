Amazement can mean many things. It may be witnessing a total eclipse of the Sun. Or seeing a child making his first steps. But while many of us know it when we feel it, wonder isn’t that easy to define.

“Wonder is the feeling of being in the presence of something vast that transcends our understanding of the world,” explained Dacher Keltner, a psychologist at the University of California at Berkeley.

Sure, the astonishment is immense. However, it’s also simpler than we think—and accessible to all, Keltner writes in his book, “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life.” and How It Can Transform Your Life).

Although many of us associate amazement with dramatic, life-changing events, it can be a part of everyday life.

Awe can be triggered by moments like seeing the Grand Canyon or witnessing an act of kindness.

Keltner writes that wonder is crucial for our well-being and brings great health benefits such as calming our nervous system or unleashing the release of oxytocin, the “love” hormone that fosters trust and emotional bonds.

Awe activates the vagus nerves, clusters of neurons in the spinal cord that regulate various bodily functions, lowering the heart rate, relieving indigestion, and deepening breathing.

It also has psychological benefits. Many of us have an internal voice that criticizes us, telling us that we are not smart, beautiful or rich enough. Awe seems to silence it by turning off the default mode network, the part of the brain involved in how we perceive ourselves, Keltner said.

Wonder is something you can develop. Here’s how.

PAY ATTENTION In 2016, Keltner visited California’s San Quentin State Prison, where he listened to inmates talk about finding wonder in “the air, the light, the imagined sound of a child, reading, and spiritual practice.” That experience changed the way Keltner viewed wonder.

So, he teamed up with two other researchers to recruit people in the US and China to keep journals about their experiences of wonder. He found that people had two or three of these experiences a week.”

OBSERVE THE ‘MORAL BEAUTY’ One of the most reliable ways to experience awe was by witnessing the goodness of others, Keltner said. When we see others doing small acts, like helping an older person cross the street, we feel better and are also more likely to do good deeds.

Another tool for experiencing awe is by learning about inspiring people, Keltner said.

PRACTICE MINING AWARENESS Distraction is an enemy of wonder, Keltner declared. It prevents concentration, which is essential to achieve wonder.

Mindfulness helps us focus and lessens the power of distractions.

OPT FOR THE UNKNOWN Wonder often comes from the new. So gravitate to the unexpected: Pick a restaurant you don’t normally visit or listen to music you don’t know.

In his book, Keltner wrote that people who find wonder around them “are more open to new ideas.”

By: Hope Reese