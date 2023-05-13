Human beings must have some physical abilities that allow you to enjoy good health, quality of life, use of free time and the satisfaction of being able to practice physical exercise until their last moments of life.

The basic physical and motor capacities that every human being possesses are strength, flexibility, speed, coordination and balance, according to the specialized portal ‘EF sports’. These concepts can be improved through proper training and physical exercises.

The training methods for the development of these conditions have been changing over time, since many scholars and experts on the subject state that physical condition is essential to achieve good performance in sports and aerobic activity.

Good physical abilities can be achieved even in people who have a low resistance to exercise genetics, but with practice, they can improve their condition.

That’s why, It is essential that to have a good physical condition you opt for some type of exercisealthough this does not require great physical efforts such as walking, jogging, riding a bicycle, swimming, among others.

This will guarantee you a few good years of life in better conditions, however it is also necessary to carry out other healthy lifestyle habits such as eating well, resting and avoiding stressful situations.

Remember not to push yourself and always consult with experts on the subject.

80-Year-Old Egyptian Weightlifter Defies Age With Exercise

