Real Madrid have once again demonstrated their dominance not only on the pitch, but also in the virtual world. EA Sports FC 25 has revealed the ratings of their players, and the Merengues have not disappointed.
Mbappé leads the white ship
The star signing of the summer, Kylian Mbappéis crowned as the highest rated player of Real Madrid with an impressive average of 91. The Frenchman, along with Vinicius Jr. and Bellinghamwho share second place with a 90, form a dream offensive trident that promises to be much talked about in the video game.
Courtois, the impregnable wall
In the goal, Thibaut Courtois maintains his high level with a rating of 89. The Belgian, key in winning the Champions League, remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world both in reality and in the game.
Solid defense and midfield
Rüdiger and Valverdewith an average of 88 each, provide solidity to the Madrid defence and midfield. Rodrygo, Modric and Carvajalwith 86, complete a luxury starting eleven.
Young promises and surprises
Arda Gülerthe young Turkish promise, has generated great expectations, but his initial rating of 78 may surprise many. Brahim Diazfor its part, remains at 82. Surprisingly, Lucas Vazquezwith 81, surpasses Güler in this first assessment.
Ultimately, the EA FC 25 ratings reflect the quality and potential of the Real Madrid squad. It will be interesting to see how these ratings evolve throughout the season and whether the Real Madrid players live up to expectations both on and off the virtual pitch.
#averages #Real #Madrid #players
Leave a Reply