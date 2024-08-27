These are the averages of the FC Barcelona players in EA FC 25

FC Barcelona have once again demonstrated their dominance not only on the pitch, but also in the virtual world. EA Sports FC 25 has revealed their player ratings, and the Blaugranas have not disappointed.
Ter Stegen leads the Barça ship
The team captain, Ter Stegenis crowned as the highest rated player of FC Barcelona with an impressive average of 89. The German, along with Lewandowski who occupies the second rated 88, they ensure that both the Barça team’s goal and forward line are well covered.
Lewandowski, the culé killer
Up front, the Pole is the highest-rated player with an average of 88. And it’s no wonder, he’s the top scorer in the squad last season and the current top scorer in LaLiga for the 2024/25 season. Together with Raphinha with an average of 84 and a young Lamine Yamal who will have his first card in the game with an average of 81, they form the club’s forward line.
Solid defense and midfield
De Jong and Pedriwith an average of 87 and 86 each, provide solidity to the Barça midfield. Araújo and Koundéwith an average of 85 both, complete a competitive starting eleven.
Young promises and surprises
Lamine Yamalthe young Turkish promise, has generated great expectation, and in the first letter of the young Spaniard he has been rated with an average of 81. Gavifor its part, remains at 83. Other young people like Fermin has an average of 76 while Cubarsiin his first letter he has an average of 72
Ultimately, the EA FC 25 ratings reflect the quality and potential of the FC Barcelona squad. It will be interesting to see how these ratings evolve throughout the season and whether the Real Madrid players live up to expectations both on and off the virtual pitch.
More FC Barcelona news on our channel WhatsApp
#averages #Barcelona #players