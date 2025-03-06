03/05/2025



Updated 03/06/2025 at 06: 03h.





The PSOE and Junts registered on Tuesday at the Congress of Deputies a proposal of Organic Law for the Delegation of Imigration powers.

The statement released by both parties specified that “the Mossos d’Esquadra will manage security of ports, airports and critical areas in cooperation with the rest of the State Security Forces and Bodies “or that” Catalonia will manage the return of foreigners when they have a prohibition of entry. “

But in addition, the agreement also yields border control: «The Mossos de Esquadra They will be border, and will act, in order to comply with the powers of this lawalways in coordination with the rest of the State Security Forces and Bodies ». They also specify that the community will increase the number of agents or manage foreigners’ internment centers.

To justify this agreement, the disseminated text indicates that Catalonia has always been a destination for population from other places. “In our day, 18% of the Catalan population has foreign nationality and 24% have been born outside Catalonia”they are the data provided and for which the need to “assume the management of said phenomenon by the Generalitat of Catalonia and the local entities that integrate it, as administrations closest to the population” were argued.









The population growth of Spain, driven by immigration

But this territory is not the only one with similar immigration figures. In fact, according to the latest INE data, Spain has reached 49 million inhabitants promoted by this phenomenon.

But the INE allows you to investigate more in the figures, relative and absolute with the latest data updated on January 1, 2025.

The percentage of people with foreign nationality, by communities

On the one hand, you can consult the figures by autonomous communities of Population resident in Spain for nationality. That is, people living in each region with Spanish nationality or a foreign nationality, without specifying the origin. According to this data, with figures similar to those of Catalonia are Balearic Islands, the Valencian Community and Madrid.

Attending only to the data without counting whether or not they have their own police (none of this list except Catalonia), in Balearic Islands the total population is 1,244,394 people and, of them, 264,910 have foreign nationality, which represents 21.28% of the total.

In the Valencian Community of the more than five million inhabitants, just over one million has another nationality than the Spanish, which represents 19.31%. Finally, Madrid, exceeds seven million inhabitants, of which more than one million has Spanish nationality. Supposes 16.71% of the total.

The percentage of people residing in different communities, according to their place of birth

The other fact offered by the INE -and that contributes the PSOE and Juns document- is that of residents anywhere in the Spanish territory by birth (Spain or abroad). In this case, it may imply that even having been born abroad later, Spanish nationality has been obtained. In any case, the INE does not break down the origin.

Again, Catalonia is not the only one with these figures. Surpasses it Balearicswhere 28.30% of the population was born outside of Spain. Madrid It has figures very similar to those of Catalonia. The percentage of the first is 24.98% and that of the second of 24.89%.

They are followed by the autonomous city of Melilla with 24.33% and the Valencian Community 23.83%.

This agreement has been criticized by the broad political spectrum, from the PP to Podemos. For the popular “It is unprecedented humiliation”according to the statements of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The leader of the popular estimates that “deepens the inequality of the Spaniards”, while defending that “the borders are exclusive powers of the State.”

We can see this agreement an agreement “Anti -immigration” and has announced his vote against. Without the four deputy of the formation, the Government could not consume the assignment of these powers.

The jurists have also manifested against and even point out to be unconstitutional. Also the associations of national police and civil guards have loaded against the pact of both groups when considering it “illegal” or that puts security in check.