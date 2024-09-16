The wait is almost over. In a few days we will be able to enjoy EA Sports FC 25, the best football video game in the world, and what would this game be without its music, without dancing while we play a game with friends to clear our minds after the anger that this game we all love will make us go through.
EA revealed the soundtrack that we can enjoy for FC 25, which features names like Billie Eilish, Disclosure, Young Miko, J Balvin and many more artists. This playlist has more than 100 songs for all tastes, 6 hours of music to make us enjoy while we do some dribbling with our favorite players.
Here we leave you this soundtrack so you can enjoy it in full from anywhere thanks to Spotify:
- 49th & Main ft. A Little Sound – Can’t Walk Away
- 1300 ft. Easymind & Oddeen – Wire
- ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae – Heard It Like This
- Ahadadream, Priya Ragu & Skrillex – TAKA
- Alex Spencer – Nightmares
- Alok & Brô MC’s – JARAHA
- Anaïs x Toddla T x Nadia Rose x LEVi – Hey Hey Hey
- Andruss & Sam Collins – DADDY
- Angelica Garcia – Juanita
- AntsLive – Richer
- Apashe ft. Geoffroy – Lost In Mumbai
- Ark – Soul
- Balu Brigade – So Cold
- Billie Eilish – CHIHIRO
- Bullet tooth – makes me (wanna move)
- WHITE – Still, Still, Still
- Boston Bun – NOBODY // ME
- Brittany Howard – Prove It To You
- Buddy ft. Smino & Cedxric – Should’ve Known
- Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi – LDN PLNQ
- Channel Three ft. Barney Bones Berghain
- Charlie xcx – Sympathy is a knife
- Dawn Richard – Babe Ruth
- DELFINA DIB, DR.RYO – NASSY
- DijahSB ft. Aahhhli! – On Sight
- Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On
- DJ LYAN ft. Chip x Malkit Singh x YUNG SAMMY – DESI TRILL (Remix)
- DJ Susan & Shift K3Y – Feel Alive
- Dpart x Niall T – Tainted
- Elyanna – Ganeni
- Empress Of – What Kind Of Girl Am I?
- Erick the Architect, Joey Bad4$$, FARR – Shook Up
- Ezra Collective ft. Yazmin Lacey God Gave Me Feet For Dancing
- Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes – Trouble
- DC Fountains – Starburster
- Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA – places to be
- Fred again.., Duoteque, Orion Sun – ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL
- Free Nationals ft. A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak – Gangsta
- Freq Motif x Kaleta – Today
- Future Islands – King Of Sweden
- Future Utopia – Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio)
- GIFT – Light Runner
- Gino x P Money – Villains
- Glass Animals – A Tear in Space (Airlock)
- Good Neighbors – Daisies
- Hinds – Fit
- Home Counties – Uptight
- Hybrid Minds & Charlotte Plank – Lights
- Ice Spice x Central Cee – Did It First
- J Balvin ft. SAIKO – Gaga
- Jamie xx (ft. The Avalanches) – All You Children
- Joe P – Everybody’s Different
- Jordan Rakei – Trust
- JUMADIBA – BABE
- Justice (starring Tame Impala) – Neverender
- Justice (starring Thundercat) – The End
- Kaeto – Don’t Ask
- Kasabian – Call
- Kat Dahlia – Future Love
- Logic – Gardens III
- Lola Young – Flicker Of Light
- The Rabanes – Ticket
- KILL – Lloret de Mar
- Maverick Sabre – Roses Ether
- McKinley Dixon – Run, Run, Run
- MEDUZA (with Varun Jain) – Dollar re Dollar
- Monroe ft. Sparkz – Blindside
- Moonchild Sanelly – Gwara Gwara
- NERVO, Hook N Sling – My Reason
- Nia Archives – Cards On The Table
- Noga Erez – Godmother
- No no – Come on
- Nu:Tone x Doktor ft. Gardna – Fighter
- Omah Lay – Moving
- Overmono & The Streets – Turn The Page
- OZworld ft. Tsubaki & Awich – MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~
- Pa Salieu – Allergy
- Cake – street samba
- Phantogram – Come Alive
- Porter Robinson – Cheerleader
- Rag’n’Bone Man – What Do You Believe In?
- Rema, Shallipopi – BENIN BOYS
- RÜFÜS OF THE SUN – Break My Love
- Saiko, Omar Montes – I DREAMED IT
- salute (ft. Karma Kid) – reason
- SANITY ft. Kofi Stone – Black Eye
- Self Esteem, Moonchild Sanelly – Big Man
- Shelailai – GOODTIME
- Sia ft. Labrinth – Incredible
- Sofi Tukker & Channel Tres – Cafuné
- Soft Launch – Cartwheels
- St. Vincent – Big Time Nothing
- Summer Cem – See Kaç
- Sunday Scaries ft. Kaleena Zanders Dance No More
- Teddy Swims – Apple Juice
- Tiakola – Formidable
- Tiga, Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III – Silence Of Love
- Touch Sensitive ft. Telenova – U Want More
- Tseba & ELOQ – Wikidest DJ
- Twenty One Pilots – Midwest Indigo
- Okay, Yendry – Scandal
- Vince Staples – Black&Blue
- Vintage Culture, Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu – Weak
- WAY2LATE ft. Confz & Keeya Keys – On Job
- Willo – Tha Rhythm
- Young Miko – rainbow
