Six forest fires keep the state in suspense Gentlemantwo of them classified as large, unleashing a worrying situation that has forced the evacuation of homes in the municipality of Juárez Hidalgo.

In Nicholas Floresanguish is palpable in the air as residents beg to be evacuated due to the proximity of the fire that threatens to consume their communities.

Since last Sunday, these devastating events have challenged control efforts, exacerbated by adverse weather conditions that make the work of rescue forces difficult. The town of Texcadho, in Nicolás Flores, and Juárez Hidalgoare under the siege of flames, extending their threat to the neighboring municipalities of Zimapan and Ixmiquilpan.

The solidarity of the population has been evident on social networks, where videos have been broadcast showing citizens joining the efforts of the combatants to put out the flames of the accidents.

However, the proximity of the fire has forced the evacuation of entire families, while other residents have chosen to seek refuge in nearby towns with their loved ones.

Areas in Hidalgo affected by fires

The ravages of these fires have also been felt in other areas of the state, such as Zacualtipán, Carpinteros, and Tenango de Doriawhere the community of Cerro Chico has been affected.

In Boy's Ore, The fight against the flames has been constant since the beginning of the week, with unfortunate consequences for towns such as San Sebastián and Pie de la Viga, on the borders with Atotonilco el Grande.

Meanwhile in Tezontepec de Aldamaa fire on the banks of the River, in the confines with Mixquiahualahas challenged access capabilities, requesting urgent support to control it.

Combat efforts involve a variety of entities and organizations, with 10 brigades from the Ministry of the Environment, the fire operational group of the municipal state unit, Civil Protection, public and state security, the fire department, the National Guard , the Mexican Army, and elements of the El Chico National Park, supported by CONAFOR, PROFEPA, and the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas. Citizen collaboration has become a fundamental piece in this arduous battle.

Petróleos Mexicanos has intensified its support to the emergency committee, deploying three fire trucks equipped with all-terrain vehicles and search and rescue teams from Tula, Tepeji, and Atitalaquia to the affected areas.