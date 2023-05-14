This Monday, hundreds of farmers met on the Los Mochis-Topolobampo highwaysome accompanied by tractors, to manifest peacefully and ask the Federal Government for support in the construction of a fair and convenient price for the payment of corn and wheat harvests. Located at the junction that connects this street with the Valle del Fuerte International Airport, the contingent left from there towards the entrance of the Pemex Topolobampo plant where the producers settled together with their agricultural machinery and private vehicles. In this demonstration, Mr. César Galaviz Lugo, president of the AARFSpointed out that, in this movement, there is no differentiation between producers, that they all have the same concern: the need for a fair price for their crops, “here we are all producers, here there are no small or large, neither social sector nor sector In the private sector, we all produce here in the same way, we all deal with fair prices, to be able to jump to the next cycle, to continue in this activity, to continue providing sustenance for our families”.

As of today, 7 days have passed since this peaceful demonstration, hoping for a prompt and favorable solution to the problems that farmers are experiencing.

Also, on Thursday, in an act of solidarity, hundreds of farmers from the Yaqui and Fuerte Mayo Valleys gathered at the PEMEX Topolobampo facilities, with the purpose of reinforcing the demonstrations in search of a fair price for corn and wheat harvests, in this act the two basic grain-producing states joined.

This Saturday, the ladies of the AARFS Steering Committee joined in prayer to ask for the farmers and the situation that is currently being experienced in the sector. This religious act took place in the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus where dozens of people joined in the prayer of the Holy Rosary asking for a prompt solution for all the producers.

According to the weekly report of the AARFS Market area, important events were presented for international markets such as the sowing progress report that showed the great American capacity in agricultural technology, with giant advances in the cultivation of both corn, wheat and soybeans, resulting in a bearish environment. Likewise, regarding the issue of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, the negotiations result in the expiration of the humanitarian corridor treaty that allows the export of grains through the Black Sea; Russia is seen to be firm in its position that it has no interest in allowing grain trade through the Black Sea. Finally, regarding the international panorama of grains, the USDA report delivers results that mark downward trends with an oversupply and lower demand for grains. Brazil’s record estimates for corn and soybeans further complicate the situation for grain futures, affecting their prices downwards due to too much supply.

Farmer friend, we already have Nainari variety soybean seed! Certified by SNICS, it guarantees the best quality in your crop for these next soybean crops. For more information contact 668-112-0807

At AARFS AC we have UAN-32, produced in our liquid fertilizer factory located in UDES El Globo. In addition, we have at your disposal UREA of the highest quality with improved and very competitive prices for our members. Do it for your crop! Guaranteed Quality, AARFS Quality! Call 668-112-0807 for more information.

As of May 12, the North Sinaloa dam system reports a storage of 985 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 30.8% of its capacity; 1,008 million cubic meters for Miguel Hidalgo at 30.4% capacity and 273 million cubic meters for Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 52.7% of its capacity. Adding a total of 2,266 million cubic meters.

The price of beans was quoted at $27 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $36 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the fixed exchange rate for this week was quoted at 17.6 pesos per dollar.

