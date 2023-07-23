Working for a clean field for all, this week a work meeting of the Clean Field Program where the new Commission of this program participated to join efforts in the collection of empty containers of agrochemicals for their classification, crushing and safe final destination. In this meeting, issues of improvement were discussed for the guidelines that govern the Regulation for the Integral Management of Empty Containers of Products for the Protection of Crops and Related Products of the municipality of Ahome, where representatives of the Ahome Town Hall, leaders of local plant health boards, hydro-agricultural organizations and distributors of agrochemicals, for the benefit of our fields. For a clean field!

• According to the weekly report of the area of AARF MarketsS, this week, the conflict in the Black Sea and attacks on grain loading ports generated speculation in Chicago, which caused the prices of corn, soybeans and wheat to rise. Despite this, the USDA reported improvements in corn crops to 57% in good-excellent condition. The weather forecast shows little rain and high temperatures in corn-producing areas in the short term.

• Great news! We already have a Drone fumigation service in Drains and Canals, an excellent service to avoid grass and weeds; It is a direct application of herbicides on the surface with greater precision, speed and efficiency. Request your AARFS quality service at 668 812 4396.

• We still have screened corn from the 2022-2023 cycle with guaranteed quality, quality AARFS, made at UDES Jiquilpan, we have a 50kg presentation bag. with excellent prices. Contact us for more information at 668 227 1612 to the AARFS marketing area.

• We extend the call in this threshing season to join AARFS in the NO soca burning campaign, inviting him to participate in this initiative. Soca burning affects us all and the environment, since they are toxic emissions for our health and also affects climate change. Join AARFS AC in the NO BURNING OF SOCA! and together we make the change.

• Producer friend! We already have the highest quality New Urea for sale with very competitive prices, we also have UAN-32, produced in our factory in fertilizers liquids located in UDES El Globo, as well as a variety of Herbicides for the care of your agricultural field. Do it for your crop! Guaranteed Quality, AARFS Quality! Find it at our Matrix and Branch Hardware Store or call 668-112-0807 for more information.

• Producer friend! Get ready for this agricultural cycle with everything you need for your machinery, we have all kinds of discs for harrows, agricultural tires, sprinklers and other implements, all with very competitive prices. Visit us at Ferretería Matriz and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• As of July 21, the system of dams of northern Sinaloa reports a storage of 671 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 21% of its capacity; 1,130 million cubic meters for Miguel Hidalgo at 34.1% capacity and 174 million cubic meters for Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 33.6% of its capacity. Adding a total of 1,975 million cubic meters.

• He bean price It was quoted at $28 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $35 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at $16.93 pesos per dollar.

