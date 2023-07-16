• With excellent results the threshing of the cycle fall winter 2022 – 2023 of our Experimental Platform for Sustainable Agriculture (PEAS)where in synergy with Fundación Produce Sinaloa and CIMMYT, the evaluation of different trials was carried out with the objective of promote conservation agriculture practices to improve the productivity, sustainability and profitability of the farmers. Soon we will share more details of the results!

• This week a collaboration agreement was signed between the AARFS and the Los Mochis Food Bank for the Grain Collection 2023, where the invitation is extended to all producers interested in joining this noble cause and contributing to this campaign by donating grains for more than 10,000 people. Join #AARFS! Hand in hand, united by families.

• Great news! we already have screening corn of the 2022-2023 cycle with guaranteed quality, quality AARFS, made at UDES Jiquilpan, we have a 50kg presentation bag. with excellent prices. Contact us for more information at 668 227 1612 to the marketing area of ​​the AARFS.

• Producer friend! this threshing seasonin AARFS we join the NO soca burning campaign, inviting him to join this initiative. Soca burning affects us all and the environment, since they are toxic emissions for our health and also affects climate change. join with AARFS AC to theNO SOCA BURNING! and together we make the change.

• According to the weekly report of the area of AARFS Marketshe corn shows improvements in its conditions, with an increase in the percentage of crops in good or excellent condition, although still below the average of the last 5 years. The USDA supply and demand report revealed higher than expected ending inventories for the 2023/2024 cycle and an increase in the corn production, indicating an abundant supply outlook. In addition, the exchange rate shows a significant appreciation for the Mexican peso.

• Producer friend! we already have for sale New Urea of the highest quality with very competitive prices, we also have UAN-32, produced in our factory in fertilizers liquids located in UDES El Globo, as well as a variety of Herbicides (Glyphosate) for the care of your agricultural field. Do it for your crop! Guaranteed Quality, AARFS Quality! Find it at our Matrix and Branch Hardware Store or call 668-112-0807 for more information.

• Producer friend! get ready for this agricultural cycle with everything you need machinery, we have all kinds of discs for harrows, agricultural tires, sprinklers and other implements, all with very competitive prices. Visit us at Ferretería Matriz and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• As of July 14, the North Sinaloa dam system, reports a storage of 599 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 18.7% of its capacity; 1,133 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 34.2% capacity and 176 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 34% of its capacity. Adding a total of 1,908 million cubic meters.

• He bean price It was quoted at $28 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $35 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at $16.78 pesos per dollar.

VISIT OUR WEBSITE AARFS.ORG FOR MORE NEWS

In case you didn’t read it:

These are the Agrocapsules of last week

Eco Agro proposes a sustainable municipality in Salvador Alvarado

Perfect storm puts agricultural profitability at risk in Sinaloa

#Agrocapsules #week