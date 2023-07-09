• This week took place at the AARFS facilities the “Cover Crops Conference for Sinaloa” imparted by Produce Sinaloa Foundation and CIMMYTwhere topics such as: “Cover Crops for Sinaloa Summer 2023” and “Option of Rotation of Crops of Corn, Wheat and save”; We thank all the attendees, congratulations! for continuing to prepare us to seek the best performance of our crops.

• Great news! we already have screening corn of the 2022-2023 cycle with guaranteed quality, quality AARFS, made at UDES Jiquilpan, we have a 50kg presentation bag. with excellent prices. Contact us for more information at 668 227 1612 to the marketing area of ​​the AARFS.

• Friend producer! this threshing seasonin AARFS We join the NO burning soca Campaign, inviting you to join this initiative. The soca burning It affects us all and the environment, since they are toxic emissions for our health and also brings effects to climate change. join with AARFS AC to theNO SOCA BURNING! and together we make the change.

• According to the weekly report of the area of markets of the AARFSthe conditions of the corn crop have improved due to recent climate improvements, with rainfall and cooler weather. This has reversed the deterioration in the quality of the corn and broke a two-week streak of decline. The states of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska, the main corn producers, have experienced significant improvements in crop conditions.

As for the Mexican peso, it has reached $16.98, a low that has not been touched for 8 years, however, there is no solid financial or macroeconomic foundation, but it is expected to remain strong due to monetary policy, record remittances and some weak points in the american economy.

• Producer friend! Get ready for this next one rainy season with our variety of herbicides in Ferretería Matriz y Sucursales, where we also have different products for the maintenance of your Farm Equipment such as oils, greases and lubricants of all kinds, as well as rubber and raffia for tying your bales on these threshing floors. All our products with very competitive prices. Call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• As of July 7, the system of dams of northern Sinaloareports a storage 531 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 16.6% of its capacity; 1,128 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 34.1% capacity and 178 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 34.3% of its capacity. Adding a total of 1,837 million cubic meters.

• He bean price It was quoted at $27 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $35 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at $17.28 pesos per dollar.

VISIT OUR WEBSITE AARFS.ORG FOR MORE NEWS

In case you didn’t read it:

These are last week’s agrocapsules…

They announce the official date for ExpoAgro 2024

Final details are finalized for the start of Info Agro Exhibition Mazatlán 2023

#Agrocapsules #Week