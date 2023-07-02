• We extend the invitation to all our partners and producers to participate in theCover Crops Conference for Sinaloa” Taught by Fundación Produce Sinaloa and CIMMYT, tomorrow, Monday, July 3, where the topics will be presented: “Cover Crops for Sinaloa Summer 2023: Sesbania, Soya, Crotalaria, Vicia and Others”, and later “Corn, Wheat and Guar Crop Rotation Option”; this starting at 3:30 pm in the AARFS Auditorium.

• This week we received a visit at the AARFS facilities to the Agronomic Engineering students of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who attended a day of presentations given by our team of collaborators on topics of interest to our Association. Committed to training professionals in the Agronomy we work to share our experience in the field.

• Producer friend! This threshing season, at AARFS we join the NO burning soca Campaign, inviting you to join this initiative. Soca burning affects us all and the environment, since they are toxic emissions for our health and also affects the climate change. Join AARFS AC in the NO BURNING OF SOCA! and together we make the change.

• According to the weekly report of the area of AARFS Markets, the week began with light rains that weighed on fund positions and caused corn and soybean prices to decline across the board. Throughout the week, more rains were recorded and the maize pollination season began in the main producing areas. The current conditions of the corn good-excellent continue to decline, on the side of export sales remain low, with only 543 thousand tons that are under export inspections.

Friend producer! Get ready for this upcoming season of rainy with our variety of herbicides in Ferretería Matriz and Branches, where we also have different products for the maintenance of your agricultural machinery such as oils, greases and lubricants of all kinds, as well as rubber and raffia for tying your bales on these threshing floors.

• As of June 30, the system of dams of the Northern Sinaloa, reports a storage of 498 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 16.1% of its capacity; 1,126 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 34% capacity and 180 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 34.7% of its capacity. Adding a total of 1,804 million cubic meters.

• He bean price was listed on $27 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $34 pesos per kilo in CDMXthe FIX exchange rate for this week quoted at 17.13 pesos per dollar.

