This week we receive our friends of the Association of Mango Producers and Exporters of the Fruit Fly Free Zonein the facilities of the AARFS where the workshop “Producing and Marketing Quality Export Mangoes” was held, with the aim of having a better understanding of the mango supply chain and how to manage the main factors that affect the quality and safety of this fruit. !! Congratulations!! For all our fellow mango growers who participated in this event.

We extend an affectionate congratulations to our Sister Farmers Associations of the Sinaloa Poniente River, Mocorito River and Culiacán River Those who celebrated their patron saint on June 24, San Juan Bautista, wish them the best for all the producers in these regions.

vegetable season of the 2022/23 cycle came to an end, where 4,371 hectares were established in the jurisdiction of AARFS AC, with a total export of 101,220 tons against 99,012 last year, the main products exported this year were bell chili with 24,458 tons., tomato 17,182 tons., cucumber 13,958 tons., sweet corn 9,635 tons. and hot peppers with 9,085 tons. Regarding the national market, 15,591 tons were mobilized against 25,214 tons of last season, the main crops in this cycle were tomato, tomatillo, hot peppers and cucumber. On the other hand, the Ataulfo ​​variety mango cuts have already begun, highlighting that in our region there are 10,000 hectares of established mangoes, of which 7,000 hectares are for production.

ohproducer friend! This threshing season, at AARFS we join the NO burning soca Campaign, inviting you to join this initiative. Soca burning affects us all and the environment, since they are toxic emissions for our health and also affects climate change. Join AARFS AC in the NO BURNING OF SOCA! and together we make the change.

According to the weekly report From AARFS Markets, the Chicago grain market is being influenced by weather changes and speculation. The drought in the corn belt has affected the quality of the corn, resulting in a 6% decrease in its grade. Light showers on Tuesday triggered the selling of positions and profit-taking by speculator funds, sending the market down sharply on fears of imminent weather changes. Despite this, the Mexican peso remains strong and closed at favorable levels, defying the criteria of specialists.

ohproducer friend! Get ready for this upcoming rainy season with our variety of herbicides at Ferretería Matriz, where we also have district products for the maintenance of your agricultural machinery such as oils, greases and lubricants of all kinds, as well as rubber and raffia for tying your bales on these threshing floors. All our products with very competitive prices. Call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

As of June 23, the North Sinaloa dam system, reports a storage of 525 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 17% of its capacity; 1,128 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 34.1% capacity and 190 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 36.7% of its capacity. Adding a total of 1,843 million cubic meters.

the price of beans It was quoted at $28 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $34 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at 17.17 pesos per dollar.

VISIT OUR WEBSITE AARFS.ORG FOR MORE NEWS

It may interest you:

These are the agrocapsules of the week!

THESE ARE THE AGROCAPSULES OF THE WEEK!

Farmers, waiting for Segalmex to receive the corn

Sinaloa is the granary of the country and a fertilizer plant is urgently needed: Gildardo Leyva

#agrocapsules #week