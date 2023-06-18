Reaffirming our commitment to the environment, the Banderazo del Clean Field Program 2023where a new Commission of this program took protest to join efforts in the collection of empty agrochemical containers for its classification, crushing and safe final destination, where the AARFS in coordination with AMOCALI and the Ahome City Council will lead the actions of Campo Limpio.

The event was attended by municipal authorities and agencies, the National Guard, leaders of local plant health boards, hydro-agricultural organizations, agrochemical companies, among others, who, with this symbolic banner headed by Eng. César Galaviz, president of the AARFS reaffirmed their commitment to this campaign to benefit our fields. For a clean field!

After an excellent day of knowledge, conclude the AgroMic Online courses at the AARFS facilities, where agronomists, students, producers and other attendees were instructed in different topics on the proper management of diseases that affect horticultural crops and grains. !! Congratulations!! For all the participants who express themselves pleased with the training received and ready to take care of their field.

Producer friend! this threshing seasonat AARFS we join the NO soca burning campaign, inviting him to join this initiative. Soca burning affects us all and the environment, since they are toxic emissions for our health and also affects climate change. Join AARFS AC in the NO SOCA BURNING! and together we make the change.

Today Sunday June 18, at AARFS we extend our congratulations to all our partners, producers, collaborators and to the entire agricultural community that today celebrates Father’s Day Congratulations! For your effort and work every day, we hope you enjoy your day.

According to the weekly report of the area of AARFS Marketsthe market has been influenced by the weather and the transition towards the El Niño phenomenon, showing bullish behaviors in corn, wheat and soybeans. The speculative funds took advantage of the weather conditions. The Federal Reserve decided to maintain interest rates, ending a bullish cycle, but does not rule out possible increases. Mexico recovered an investment grade for long-term debt, obtaining a rating of BBB- with stable outlook by Fitch Ratings.

Producer friend! get ready for this next rainy season with our variety of herbicides at Ferretería Matriz, where we also have district products for the maintenance of your agricultural machinery such as oils, greases and lubricants of all kinds, as well as rubber and raffia for tying your bales on these threshing floors. All our products with very competitive prices. Call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

As of June 16, the system of dams of northern Sinaloa, reports a storage of 593 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 19.2% of its capacity; 1,103 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 33.3% capacity and 204 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 39.4% of its capacity. Adding a total of 1,900 million cubic meters.

The price of beans was quoted at $28 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $34 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at 17.07 pesos per dollar.

The relay of the “corcholatas”

Anna: That’s not my route!

Extreme heat and pollution

43 hours of struggle at the Culiacán airport

#agrocapsules #week