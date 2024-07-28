• IMPORTANT NOTICE TO ALL PRODUCERS OF CORN OF AARFS AC

We invite you to come to the department of commercialization with his docormentation in rule to start with the Procedure for Registration of Extraordinary Federal Support SEGALMEX of $750 pesos per ton.

For more information please contact 6682271612 / 6688619086 and we will gladly assist you.

• Regarding the relevant information of the week in the Agroin Brazil the season of corn is close to completion, with a total production estimated at 120.1 million tons. It is estimated that the harvest of 97.8% for the first cycle and for the safriña one harvest of 79.6%. The Buenos Aires Stock Exchange kept its production estimates unchanged. corn of 46.5 million tons and indicates that the harvest is 86%. The USDA trade attaché in Argentina estimates that production will be 49 million tons, less than the 51 million tons currently estimated by the USDA.

As regards the wheatin the United States quality tours are taking place wheatshowing very high yield potential. In the European Union, the estimated production of wheat soft declines to 120.8 million tons vs. 121.9 million previously estimated.

• According to the National Metereological Servicethis week they were presented rains scattered in some localities of Sinaloaespecially in the municipalities of Badiraguato and Mazatlán.

With respect to weather forecast In the region, a maximum temperature of 39°C and a minimum of 26°C with partially cloudy skies are expected for next week. cloudy and a maximum probability of rain between 45% and 65%. For Wednesday to Sunday with a variation of 2 to 10 mm of precipitation with maximum wind gusts of 26 km/h.

Due to weather conditions and in view of the rains presented last week, producers are recommended to carry out land preparation work to take advantage of rainfall moisture and avoid stagnation on their land.

For mango producers, we recommend constant monitoring of their orchards to carry out preventive and curative applications and thus avoid the proliferation of fungi and diseases.

We also remind you that you can contact your assigned technical advisor to make tours of your orchards.

Please stay tuned for AARFS weather platform recommendations.

• As of July 26, the northern Sinaloa dam system reported storage of 893 million cubic meters for the Luis Donaldo Colosio dam at 28% of its capacity; 183 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo dam at 6% of its capacity; and 37 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez dam at 7% of its capacity, totaling 1,113 million cubic meters.

• The FIX exchange rate for this week was $18.45 pesos per dollar.

