• With the aim of showing the quality of the mango which occurs in the north of Sinaloanext Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th of July, the AARFS will participate in the Third “Que Mangazo” Festival 2024 edition based in the JBenjamin F. Johnston Botanical Garden (Sinaloa Park)starting at 10 in the morning, with the participation of companies and agricultural producers who will be waiting for all their visitors to discover and enjoy this fruit with export stamp.

We look forward to seeing you!

• The Association of Mango Producers and Exporters of the Fruit Fly Free Zone, announced the start of the first mango cuts of the season in the different orchards of the region, highlighting an established area of ​​10,800 hectares, of which around 70% are orchards in productionwith varieties predominating Ataulfo, Kent and Keeit.

• Regarding the relevant information of the week in the Agricultural sector, the last sowing report of the United States published by the USDA, showed a sowing of 1.5 million more acres than what had been reported in March, predicting a higher production and higher inventories in the following USDA reports. Likewise, it is estimated that pollination will begin in the main production areas next week, so the results will be very important. weather forecasts.

As regards wheat, the report harvest of wheat of winter in USA The crop is up 54% vs. 33% last year. The winter wheat rating dropped 1 point to 51%, while 72% of spring wheat is in good to excellent condition.

• According to the National Meteorological Service, this week there were scattered rains in some localities of Sinaloa, where the first contributions to the regional dams have already begun to be reflected, with the expectation that in the coming weeks they will begin to recover their storage levels for the next agricultural cycle.

Regarding the weather forecast for the region, a maximum temperature of 39°C and a minimum of 26°C are expected for this week with gusts of wind up to 32 km/h and partly cloudy skies, with a 50% to 70% chance of rain for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a variation of 0 to 10 mm of precipitation.

For mango crops, we recommend being alert to the incidence of mealybugs and scale insects, as well as the probability of the presence of anthracnose. We also recommend monitoring and preventive applications.

Please pay attention to the recommendations of the AARFS meteorological platforms.

• As of July 5, the northern Sinaloa dam system reported storage of 551 million cubic meters for the Luis Donaldo Colosio dam at 16% of its capacity; 180 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo dam at 5% of its capacity; and 39 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez dam at 7% of its capacity, totaling 770 million cubic meters.

• The FIX exchange rate for this week was $18.09 pesos per dollar.

