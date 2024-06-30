• Friend producer! We give careful notice about the culmination of the Pre-registration for him SUPPORT of $750.00 pesos per ton of cornscheduled for this Wednesday, July 3.

All are invited producers who gave their harvest in the AARFS and who have not yet pre-registered in our area commercializationplease come immediately to resolve this ProcedureIt should be noted that in order to access this support of SEGALMEX It is very important to have the Pre-registration folio. Later we will inform you of the date and place where producers can carry out their support process individually.

• According investigation direct from fieldin it northern Sinaloa an advance of harvest of corn 99%, waiting only for the harvest of late batches. Regarding sorghum, a threshing progress of 95% is estimated, while for safflower, a progress of 98% of the harvested area is estimated.

We remind you that we continue with our harvest reception program. corn and sorghum in our Jiquilpan and El Globo Service Units.

Come to our department commercialization for more information. Guaranteed quality, #AARFS quality.

• This week, Engineer Cesar Galaviz Lugo, president of the AARFS, participated in two work meetings on the “Campo Limpio” Program, the first of them with the National Director of AMOCALI AC, to see the results regarding the collection of empty containers of crop protection products, and a second meeting with agrochemical distribution companies in the region, with the aim of sharing the progress and main challenges of the collection and safe final destination of empty pesticide containers, where actions were proposed to strengthen and improve this environmental program, highlighting the commitment to join the installation of new primary collection containers built from material in strategic locations in the Fuerte valley. All for a clean field.

• We also joined the cause by donating beans on behalf of all our AARFS members, which were sent by rail to children’s boarding schools in the Cerocahui and Sisohuishi areas, located in the Sierra Tarahumara of the neighboring state of Chihuahua. Together we continue to contribute to the benefit of vulnerable families in the region.

• Regarding the relevant information of the week in Agriculture, the corn market behaved bearishly mainly due to the rains in the United States and the low demand for corn in the new cycle. Analysts indicate that there could be 500,000 acres lost to flooding in the northwest part of the corn belt. President Biden issued a disaster declaration for Iowa, with this there will be federal funds to help areas affected by flooding. China imposes new restrictions on fertilizer exports, with the aim of curbing domestic price increases to reduce costs for producers and ensure their food security.

As for wheat, futures continue to fall mainly due to the progress of the harvest in the United States, where good yields and specific weight are reported, while in the Black Sea we have an improvement in the weather and lower prices for Russian wheat. In India, the government is considering reducing taxes on wheat imports to avoid rising prices. Currently, the import tax is 40% and the government has put limits on the inventories that traders can hold.

• According to the National Metereological Servicethis week there were significant rains in the municipalities of Fuerte and El Rosario with 60 mm and 51 mm of water respectively, where the contributions of water that the Sinaloa dams have received have not been significant due to the prolonged drought that we are suffering .

Regarding the regional weather forecast, a maximum temperature of 38°C and a minimum of 25°C are expected for next week, with a probability of rain of up to 40% on Wednesday and Friday with a variation of 0 to 5 mm of water.

Therefore, for mango orchards it is recommended to border to take advantage of the humidity of the rain. Likewise, we recommend having the drain outlets prepared, this in order to avoid stagnation that could get out of control and affect the integrity of the trees and fruit. .

Likewise, it is recommended to carry out continuous monitoring of the orchards to avoid proliferation of fungi and anthracnose.

Please pay attention to the recommendations of the AARFS meteorological platforms.

• This summer we have sesbania seeds, a cover crop that has the main benefit of fixing nitrogen in the soil and regulating its temperature, as well as the production of organic matter in the soil. Its agronomic management is minimal and its production cost is very low, so we recommend its sowing in this rainy season. For more information, please contact the AARFS AC sales department at 668 812-3349.

• Dear farmerWe have for sale UAN-32, liquid phosphorus and liquid potassium produced in our liquid fertilizer factory, availability of agrochemicals for mango cultivation at very competitive prices; as well as diesel with service to the field. Visit us at Ferretería Matriz and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• As of June 28, the system of dams of northern Sinaloareports a storage of 497 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 15% of its capacity; 185 million cubic meters for Miguel Hidalgo at 6% of its capacity and 40 million cubic meters for Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 8% of its capacity, adding up to a total of 722 million cubic meters.

• The FIX exchange rate for this week was $18.24 pesos per dollar.

