This Monday, united in a different celebration on the occasion of the Farmer’s Daywas carried out Thanksgiving Mass for Farmers to San Isidro Labrador, patron saint of farm workers; together in prayer the AARFS Steering Committee and Members presented their offerings and fruits of their labor to commemorate this special day Happy Farmer’s Day! Thanks to all the attendees who joined us in this act.

In Mexico City, a meeting of the CNA National Agricultural Council was held, where a meeting was held with the Secretary of Federal Agriculture Victor Villaloboswhere the central theme was the current situation of corn, this event was the stage for the members of the marketing process to present their conditions before the construction of a favorable agreement for the farmer.

With great success, the Crisis Committee webinar was held from Mexico City, in which the topic “The future of the Mexican countryside cannot resemble the current state”where next to expert speakers in the field, the current situation that the commercialization of corn in Sinaloa and Mexico is experiencing was exposed.

In the same way, the AARFS was a participant in the Information Session with personnel from the State Economy Secretariat given by the Directorate of Government Competitiveness and Innovation with presidents who are members of the Interchamber, with the purpose of promoting the development of Sinaloa and its municipalities through the reduction in local and state contributions through Tax Promotion Certificates (CEPROFIES), for the benefit of Individuals and Morals that meet the required investment and employment conditions.

Producers from the state of Sinaloa, accompanied by the governor Ruben Rocha Moya, held a working meeting with the head of the Ministry of the Interior Adán Augusto López, this in search of the construction of a fair price for the payment of a ton of corn in Sinaloa, where representatives of agricultural organizations also participated, as well as presidents of farmers’ associations.

Resuming the dialogue with producers, in this first approach with the Federal Government, new agreements are obtained; Segalmex proposing an increase in purchase, to reach a total of 2 million tons of corn.

“As part of the agreements in this meeting, future approaches are planned to follow up on this important issue in which the interests of many of us as producers are located,” said the president of the AARFS Cesar Galaviz.

Producer friend! In AARFS We are already within the program of the Government of the state of Sinaloa, referring to the 500 thousand tons to market; In addition, we are currently in the pre-registration of the federal program of Segalmex of producers from 1 to 10 hectares, if you submitted documentation with us and if you are in this scheme, go to the Marketing area since the expiration of this program is next May 26; Contact for more information at 668-227-1612.

According to the weekly report of the Market area of ​​the AARFS, on the international scene, the data of the USDA show a higher production in the United States for the following cycle 23-24, representing an increase of 11.18% compared to the current cycle, which indicates an increase in final inventories, projecting up to 313 million tons. On the other hand, there have been new cancellations of Chinese purchases of US yellow corn, reaching a cumulative total of 985 thousand tons of corn so far this year. Regarding the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war, the treaty was extended for another 60 days, which allows Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea. At the end of the week, the market shows a slight recovery after 4 bearish days, having accumulated losses of -12.50 USD per ton, anticipating a downward trend is still maintained.

farmer friendWe already have Nainari variety soybean seed! Certified by SNICS, it guarantees the best quality in your crop for these next soybean crops. For more information contact 668-112-0807.

At AARFS AC we have UAN-32, produced in our liquid fertilizer factory located in UDES El Globo. In addition, we have at your disposal UREA of the highest quality with improved and very competitive prices for our members. Do it for your crop! Guaranteed Quality, AARFS Quality! Call 668-112-0807 for more information.

As of May 19, the North Sinaloa dam system reports a storage of 912 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 28.8% of its capacity; 1,004 million cubic meters for Miguel Hidalgo at 30.3% capacity and 256 million cubic meters for Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 49.5% of its capacity. Adding a total of 2,172 million cubic meters.

The price of beans was quoted at $28 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $36 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the fixed exchange rate for this week was quoted at 17.6 pesos per dollar.

#AGROCAPSULES #WEEK