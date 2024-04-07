• To all members of the AARFS Agricultural Insurance Fundyou are cordially invited to attend next Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 am at Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assemblies. These assemblies will be held in the “Venancio Hernández” Auditorium of our Social Building, located on Lázaro Cárdenas and Ignacio Zaragoza in this city of Los Mochis.

This event is solely and exclusively for partners of the AARFS Agricultural Insurance Fund.

• Friend Alert producerwe inform you that, for reasons of sowing late in crops safflower and atypical conditions of the season, we are experiencing the presence of rust, mildew and false powdery mildew, as well as an incidence of thrips, stink bugs and stem borer, affecting the crop and generating wilting and early death. We recommend continuous monitoring and preventive curative applications. Likewise, remind them of the use of chiselling tasks to remove moisture and loosen the soil for greater root development.

For any questions or problems in your crop, please contact your assigned field technician.

• Regarding the relevant information of the week in Agriculture, After the planting intention report from the United States, projections of corn planting in the United States were presented for 36.4 million hectares vs 36.8 million hectares. projected by the USDA in February and vs 38.2 million hectares. last year, with the USDA publishing its first report on planted area until June. The improvement in weather in the Midwest and fears of lower demand from the livestock sector due to avian influenza have caused weakness in prices and there has been no upward follow-up in corn prices after the planting intention report.

Regarding wheat, the USDA planting intention report showed a slight increase in the planted area versus market expectations, projecting 19.2 million hectares. vs. 19.1 that the market expected and vs. 20.0 million hectares in 2023. This week the USDA presented the first report on the condition of the crops, 56% of the wheat is in good to excellent conditions vs. 50% that we had at the end of November and 28% good to excellent from last year.

• We inform you that we are ready to receive Chickpeas in our Jiquilpan Services Unit, with the best reception, screening, cleaning and classification systems by size for your harvest of the 2023-2024 cycle, giving greater quality in the finished product. For more information, contact the Marketing area at 6682271612.

Guaranteed quality, #AARFS quality

• Regarding the weather forecast, this week a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 9°C is expected with clear skies with no chance of precipitation. Therefore, we recommend that you monitor your chickpea crops to ensure even drying of the crop.

Likewise, remind us of the use of herbicide for those lots that present a variation in grain moisture. Please be in communication with your assigned technical advisor and pay attention to the recommendations of the AARFS meteorological platforms.

• Producer Friend, at AARFS we have at your disposal the drone fumigation service for the application of foliar sprays, insecticides, fungicides and herbicides, with precision of 100% coverage for your mango crops and orchards. Request your service and test the quality, call 668 812 4396 for more information.

• Farmer friend! We have sesbania seed, OLEICO 390 safflower seed and sorghum seed for sale; as well as UAN-32, liquid phosphorus, liquid potassium and starters produced in our liquid fertilizer factory, with very competitive prices; We have wholesale and retail diesel with field service, visit us in the Head Office Sales area and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• AARFS Hardware Store Has New Location! In order to provide better service to the general public and all its clients and partners, we invite you to visit the new location, which is on the corner of Ignacio Zaragoza and Lázaro Cárdenas streets, right in front of the emblematic building of the AARFS.

Likewise, we inform you that we have a wide variety of products for you, we have a wide variety of oils and lubricants for your automobile and heavy machinery, agricultural tires, batteries, filters and accumulators, all with very competitive prices. Visit us at Ferretería Matrix and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• As of April 5, the dam system in northern Sinaloa reports a storage of 521 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 16% of its capacity; 282 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 9% capacity and 52 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 10% of its capacity, adding a total of 857 million cubic meters.

• According to the latest report, the price of beans was quoted at $45.00 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $36.00 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at $16.47 pesos per dollar.

