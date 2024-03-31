• In relation to the latest progress of sowing of vegetables in the jurisdiction of AARFS AC, this season 2,757 hectares were established, of which 518 are uncut and 757 hectares are cut, while to date 1,482 hectares have been deregistered. The crops The largest planted area was sweet corn with 879 hectares, green beans 785 hectares, and hard squash 325 hectares. and bell pepper chiles 198 has. Likewise, 60,943 tons of vegetables have been exported and 8,178 tons have been mobilized in the national market.



• In information relevant of the week in the Agrothe improvement in the conditions of the climate in the US Midwest and the possibility that corn planting will be greater than the estimated 92.4 million acres, are the factors that limit the rise in prices. prices. On the other hand, in Brazil a production of 112 million tons of corn is estimated, while Argentina 55 million. For both countries, this production will have a neutral to bearish behavior for their next estimates.

• According investigation direct from fieldin the north of the State of Sinaloa The bean harvest is estimated to be 90% complete, with 100% of the threshing to be completed in the first half of April. That is why we remind you that we continue receiving beans in our Jiquilpan Service Units. We have the best reception and screening systems for your harvest of the 2023-2024 cycle where all our production lines have magnetic strips for greater quality and speed in the final product.

Likewise, we inform you that we are ready to receive your Chickpea at our Jiquilpan Services Unit, with the best reception, screening, cleaning and classification systems by size for your harvest of the 2023-2024 cycle, giving greater quality to the finished product.

Guaranteed quality, #AARFS quality

For more information, contact the Marketing area at 6682271612.

• Producer Friend, at AARFS we have at your disposal the drone fumigation service for the application of foliar sprays, insecticides, fungicides and herbicides, with precision of 100% coverage for your mango crops and orchards. Request your service and test the quality, call 668 812 4396 for more information.

• We have screened corn from the 2022-2023 cycle, in a 50 kg presentation with guaranteed quality, as well as new Urea of ​​the highest quality and UAN-32, liquid phosphorus, liquid potassium and starters produced in our liquid fertilizer factory with very low prices. competitive; We also have different varieties of corn, safflower and sorghum seeds; Visit us in the main sales area and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• According to the latest report from the dam system in northern Sinaloa, as of March 27, there was a storage of 521 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 16% of its capacity; 331 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 10% capacity and 60 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 11% of its capacity, adding a total of 914 million cubic meters.

• This week the price of beans was quoted at $45.00 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $36.00 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at $16.6 pesos per dollar.

VISIT OUR WEBSITE AARFS.ORG FOR MORE NEWS

More on the same topic:

These are the Agrocapsules from last week

“We are going to die of hunger,” Sinaloa agricultural producers on the verge of crying | VIDEO

Sinaloa, the second bean producer in the Mexican Republic

#Agrocapsules #week