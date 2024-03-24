• This week, our president of the AARFS César Galaviz participated in the Assembly of CAADES where the Second Work Report was presented; representatives of the agricultural organizations that give life to this dome organism; the agriculture is the pillar of sinaloense economy !! Congratulations!!

• This week, our president of the AARFS César Galaviz received in the house of farmers to Joel Grijalva, a high school student at the PIAGET Institute, champion in Infomatrix Pacífico 2023, with the aim of publicizing his Demetra project: “LIFE FROM AIR”, which consists of a condenser of water in steam or gas present in the air from the environment with the aim of using it for irrigation of crops and thus help the farmers in this time of drought. !! Congratulations!!

• For next week, a maximum temperature of 30°C and a minimum of 8°C is expected with partly cloudy skies and a low probability of rain on Monday.

For corn producers, we recommend monitoring their crops, in order to know the soil humidity since in this way they will be able to carry out irrigation in a timely manner.

Please pay attention to the recommendations of the AARFS meteorological platforms.

• Regarding the relevant information of the week in Agriculture, the Chinese customs system reports that in February they imported 2.6 million tons of corn, 15.7% less than in February of last year. Brazil, for its part, displaced the United States as the main supplier of corn to China. In the first two months of the year, China imported 4.1 million tons of Brazilian corn and only 767 thousand tons of American corn. Chinese authorities approved 27 varieties of transgenic corn seeds with the aim of developing and planting high-yield crops. Regarding Wheat, the week begins with increases in prices due to the attacks by Russia on the port of Odessa over the weekend and also due to the low temperatures expected in some areas of the plains of the United States this year. week. In the USA, this week a cold front will enter that could cause a drop in temperatures in the northern plains and in the southeastern part of the country. Wheat has very low snow coverage, so we must be careful as temperatures drop so much. temperatures and for how long to see if there is damage.

• Farmer friend! We continue to receive beans in our Jiquilpan Service Unit. We have the best reception and screening systems for your harvest of the 2023-2024 cycle where all our production lines have magnetic strips for greater quality in the final product.

Likewise, we inform you that we are working 24 hours a day to expedite the receipt of your grain.

For more information, contact the Marketing area at 6682271612

• IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

Dear members, producers and clients of the AARFS, we inform you that during Holy Week our different areas will work as follows:

Administrative areas from Monday to Wednesday with normal hours; Sales Area, main hardware store and branches, from Monday to Wednesday during normal hours and Thursday the 28th and Saturday the 30th from 7:00 to 12:00 pm, while in the Jiquilpan Services Unit they will work during normal hours all week.

We appreciate your understanding.

• We have screened corn from the 2022-2023 cycle, in a 50 kg presentation with guaranteed quality, as well as new Urea of ​​the highest quality and UAN-32, liquid phosphorus, liquid potassium and starters produced in our liquid fertilizer factory with very low prices. competitive; We also have different varieties of corn, safflower and sorghum seeds; Visit us in the main sales area and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• As of March 22, the dam system in northern Sinaloa reports a storage of 522 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 16% of its capacity; 369 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 11% capacity and 75 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 14% of its capacity, adding a total of 966 million cubic meters.

• This week the price of beans was quoted at $45.00 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $36.00 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at $16.73 pesos per dollar.

