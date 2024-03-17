• This week, our president of the AARFS César Galaviz was present at the inauguration of #Expoceres2024 in its 30th edition. An international meeting full of knowledge, technology and business in it agricultural sector.

Present at the event was president of Grupo Ceres, Guillermo Elizondo Collardwho was the pioneer of this Expo which has become “The Most Agro in Mexico”, Congratulations!

• The threshing of the different tests of bean that were established in the Experimental Platform of Sustainable agriculture of the AARFSwhere varieties of bean Pinto, Azufrado Higuera and Reyna, likewise, fertilization systems at the end of the crop, seed treatments, sowing densities, among others. This platform seeks to offer alternatives for producers with the aim of reducing production costs, as well as being more productive and profitable while taking care of natural resources such as soil and water.

• For next week, a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 9°C is expected with partly cloudy skies and a maximum probability of precipitation of 5%.

Due to the weather conditions in crops such as sorghum and corn, there has been an incidence of aphids and yellow aphids, which is why we recommend continuous monitoring and being in communication with your technical advisor to carry out preventive and curative applications.

For mango producers, we recommend monitoring their orchards to ensure flowering and proper fruit development.

Please pay attention to the recommendations of the AARFS meteorological platforms

• Regarding the relevant information of the week in Agriculture, in the USA, the rains in the following days are limited to the Eastern part of the corn belt and the Southeastern part of the producing plains. This has to be monitored since, if there is no rain by the end of the month, we would have drought in some producing areas before planting. In Brazil, the CONAB company of that country made a new cut to its production estimate, dropping to 112.7 million tons, very different from that presented by the USDA of 124 million tons. In Argentina, corn exports are expected to be the highest in the last 5 years, where production is estimated to be 57 million tons.

Regarding Wheat, in the USDA report, the main change in the US figures was the decrease in exports by 400 thousand tons, with this the final inventories rose in the same proportion to reach 18.3 million tons. . Now the market's attention will be on the weather, as the end of March and the first half of April are important for wheat coming out of dormancy, where snow cover is currently very low.



• Farmer friend! We are already receiving beans in our Jiquilpan and La Despensa Service Units. We have the best reception and screening systems for your harvest of the 2023-2024 cycle where all our production lines have magnetic strips for greater quality in the final product.

Likewise, we inform you that at UDES La Despensa we will also be receiving cages of your crops every day 24 hours a day to speed up the reception of your grain.

For more information, contact the Marketing area at 6682271612

• We have screened corn from the 2022-2023 cycle, in a 50 kg presentation with guaranteed quality, as well as new Urea of ​​the highest quality and UAN-32, liquid phosphorus, liquid potassium and starters produced in our liquid fertilizer factory with very competitive; We also have different varieties of corn, wheat, safflower and sorghum seeds; Visit us in the main sales area and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• As of March 15, the dam system in northern Sinaloa reports a storage of 514 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 16% of its capacity; 431 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 13% capacity and 95 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 19% of its capacity, adding a total of 1,044 million cubic meters.

• This week the price of beans was quoted at $45.00 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $36.00 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at $16.69 pesos per dollar.

