• This week, our president of the AARFS César Galaviz held a meeting with the commercial attaché Maté Olti of the Hungarian embassy in Mexico, Delegation Farmers Hungary – Hungarian Club of Corn.

• Likewise, with pleasure, we received the visit of 30 youths students from the University of Chapingo, in which they had a talk about the relevant topics of the agriculture today and a tour of our Jiquilpan Services Unit.

At AARFS AC we are proud to share knowledge with the future of the Agriculture!

• With respect to forecast of the climatefor this week a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 9°C is expected with partially cloudy skies and a maximum probability of precipitation of 10%.

Due to the conditions that will be present, we recommend that bean producers estimate threshing dates since there will be high temperatures and sunny skies, which will help the physiological maturity of the crop, to prevent it from shelling.

In case the crop humidity drops, it is recommended to thresh at night so that the relative humidity in the field prevails.

Likewise, for producers with corn crops we recommend monitoring since rust problems are occurring.

Please pay attention to the recommendations of the AARFS meteorological platforms.

• Regarding the relevant information of the week in Agriculture, in Brazil, AgRural estimates that the sowing of safriña has an advance of 86% versus 73% last week and 70% the previous year. Brazil's planting is progressing rapidly, causing more corn to enter optimal planting dates. In China, it was announced that the government will increase the budget for the purchase of grains and oilseeds to increase inventories and also the budget to modernize and increase local production, where it is estimated to have a production of more than 650 million tons of grains this year. anus.

Regarding wheat, in Australia 2023/24 production was estimated at 26 million tons, 36% less than the previous year. In India, the weather forecast for summer is for higher than average temperatures and this could affect crops; While in Morocco it is reported that, due to the drought, the country will have to increase its imports, it is estimated that production will be 20% lower than last year.

• Farmer friend! We are already receiving beans in our Jiquilpan and La Despensa Service Units. We have the best reception and screening systems for your harvest of the 2023-2024 cycle where all our production lines have magnetic strips for greater quality in the final product.

Likewise, we remind you that in our UDES we will be managing different schedules to speed up the delivery of your harvest.

For more information, contact the Marketing area at 6682271612.

• Also, we have screened corn from the 2022-2023 cycle, in a 50 kg presentation with guaranteed quality, as well as new Urea of ​​the highest quality and UAN-32, liquid phosphorus, liquid potassium and starters produced in our liquid fertilizer factory with very competitive prices; We also have different varieties of corn, wheat, safflower and sorghum seeds; Visit us in the main sales area and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• As of March 9, the dam system in northern Sinaloa reports a storage of 513 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 16% of its capacity; 481 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 14% capacity and 114 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 22% of its capacity, adding a total of 1,108 million cubic meters.

• This week the price of beans was quoted at $41.00 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $36.00 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at $16.79 pesos per dollar.

