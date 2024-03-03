• This week our president of the AARFS Cesar Galaviz held a meeting with PROCCYT AC, in which it was agreed to work in synergy for the Sinaloa Field to train the farmers of the region in the practices and safe use of pesticides with current innovation and technology, as well as strengthening the program “Clean Field”.

• With respect to forecast of the climateexpected temperature maximum of 28°C and a minimum of 8°C with partly cloudy skies. Due to the conditions of the climate that will be presented next week with Cloudy skies and RH In the field we recommend that you keep an eye on your chorizo ​​bean crop, so as not to delay the threshing date and have optimal grain humidity. Please pay attention to the recommendations of the AARFS meteorological platforms.

• Regarding the relevant information of the week in Agriculture, in the United States, an increase in the drought in Iowa and southeastern Nebraska is being seen, so more rain will be necessary to improve planting conditions. It is said that the weather will be irregular this summer; if the weather is not favorable, the record yield projected by the USDA will not be obtained. Corn closes lower at the end of the week mainly due to the fact that the Biden administration has not yet published the new methodology to calculate the carbon emissions of the ethanol industry to know if it qualifies as a biofuel for the aeronautical sector, however, it is He comments that the model is not yet ready and that the industry will have to wait longer.

• Regarding wheat, in Russia it is reported that wheat prices fell last week to $218 dollars per ton, the lowest level since 2020. In Morocco and Algeria it is reported that cereal yields will be between 15% to 19% lower than average due to the dry conditions experienced in recent months; while in the USA the warm climate of the plains can cause the wheat to come out of dormancy and become exposed if temperatures drop. In the global export competition for this cereal, American wheat is uncompetitive at current market prices.

• In order to provide better service to the general public and to the customers of the Hardware Store of the Río Fuerte Sur Farmers Association, we invite you to visit the new location, on the corner of Ignacio Zaragoza and Lázaro Cárdenas streets, right in front of the emblematic AARFS building. Visit us.

• Farmer friend! We are already receiving beans in our Jiquilpan and La despensa Service Units. We have the best reception and screening systems for your harvest of the 2023-2024 cycle where all our production lines have magnetic strips for greater quality in the final product. For more information, contact the Marketing area at 6682271612

• Producer friend! We invite you to learn about the financing we offer such as Avió Credit and Commercial Credit, with preferential rates and quality inputs. Likewise, protect your crop and your investment in the AARFS Agricultural Insurance Fund.

• Also, we have screened corn from the 2022-2023 cycle, in a 50 kg presentation with guaranteed quality, as well as new Urea of ​​the highest quality and UAN-32, liquid phosphorus, liquid potassium and starters produced in our liquid fertilizer factory with very competitive prices; We also have different varieties of corn, wheat, safflower and sorghum seeds; Visit us in the main sales area and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• As of March 1, the dam system in northern Sinaloa reports a storage of 507 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 15% of its capacity; 549 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 16% capacity and 139 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 27% of its capacity, adding a total of 1,195 million cubic meters.

• This week the price of beans was quoted at $38.00 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $42.00 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at $17.02 pesos per dollar.

