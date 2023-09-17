Vegetable and fruit exporters are informed that Eleven Rivers Growers – Veggies From México, in coordination with AARFS AC, will continue with its annual training program where a “Workshop on Human Rights” will be given this Tuesday, September 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 hrs. and on Wednesday, September 20, the company NSF International will teach the course “Combating Food Fraud” from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. All courses will take place in the Multipurpose Room of AARFS AC The trainings are free and to register please send an email to Lic. Édgar Ramírez: au[email protected] or via WhatsApp at: (667) 203-6619.

• The College of Sinaloain coordination with the AARFS, extends the invitation to participate on Thursday, September 21 at 4:00 pm in the conference “Fusarium species causing root and stem rot of corn in Sinaloa and strategies for its control” by Rubén Félix Gastélum, as well as also on Friday, September 22 at 9:00 am, at the presentation of the book The Ammonia Paradox, food production, environmental crisis and green ammonia, with the presence of its author Federico Páez Osuna. Both events will take place in the Venancio Hernández auditorium of the AARFS and are presented by members of said institution focused on the contribution of the development of sciences, arts and research for our state. We are waiting for you!

• According to the report weekly AARFS Markets area, this week the USDA report came out with a partially bearish outlook. As expected, the report indicated an increase in ending inventories, a projection of higher corn production in the United States and a clear decline in export sales. Furthermore, the agricultural cycle in this country has already begun with the first harvests in Texas. However, it is crucial to closely monitor the yield per acre that the four major corn-producing states in the United States will provide. Since last Monday, the Mexican peso has experienced strengthening supported by recent inflation data in the United States, which shows progress in the fight against inflation.

• We still have screened corn of the 2022-2023 cycle with guaranteed quality, AARFS quality, made at UDES Jiquilpan, we have a 50 kg presentation bag. with excellent prices. Contact us for more information at 668 227 1612, to the AARFS marketing area.

• Producer friend! We already have New Urea for sale of the highest quality with very competitive prices, we also have UAN-32, produced in our liquid fertilizer factory located in UDES El Globo, as well as a variety of herbicides to care for your agricultural field. Do it for your crop! Guaranteed Quality, AARFS Quality! Find it at our Headquarters Hardware Store and Branches or call 668-112-0807 for more information.

• Farmer friend! Prepare for this agricultural cycle with everything you need for your machinery, we have all types of harrow discs, agricultural tires, sprinklers and more implements, all with very competitive prices. Visit us at Ferretería Matrix and branches or call 668 812 3349 and find out everything we have for you.

• As of September 15the system dams of northern Sinaloa reports a storage of 683 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 21.3% of its capacity; 1,327 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 42.9% capacity and 156 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 30.1% of its capacity. Adding a total of 2,166 million cubic meters.

• The price of beans was quoted at $40 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $38 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the FIX exchange rate for this week was quoted at $17.10 pesos per dollar.

