The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) revealed the list of Retirement Fund Administrators (Afores) that most complaints received from January to October 2022.

In that period of time, the Afore registered a total of 6 thousand 318 claimsin which PENSIONISSSTE stands out, with 22 complaints, Invercap, with 19 and the Principal with 26.

In contrast, the Afores with the fewest complaints were Coppel with 6 and Citibanamex Afore with 9 complaints in said period.

According to what was reported, the main causes for which claims were filed with the Condusef were the request for processing that was not attended to or not concluded with 52 percentthe separation of accounts not attended or not concluded with 9 percent and the unification of accounts not attended or not concluded with 7 percent.

We recommend you read:

Through a statement, the agency explained that in the first 10 months of the year, the states where the highest number of claims were filed were Mexico City with 885 and the State of Mexico with 761 complaints.

Regarding the participation in the total number of claims, Afore XXI Banorte registered 21 percent, citibanamex 13 percent and coppel like Afore Azteca 12 percent.

We recommend you read:

It should be noted that the Afores with the highest resolution rate in favor of the user were: Invercap Afore, with 71 percent

Afore Coppel, with 65 percent and Afore Sura, with 39 percent.

At the end of September of last year there were more than 71 million accounts distributed in the Afores that operate in the country. The managed balance amounted to 4.8 trillion pesos until the third quarter of 2022, according to statistical information from National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Conser).