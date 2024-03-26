The premiere of the documentary 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV', or by its name in Spanish 'Silence on the set: The dark side of children's television', continues to cause a stir among the main television production companies in the United States. Joined. The disclosure of the case of sexual assault committed by Brian Peck against Drake Bell, during his period at Nickelodeon, reaches more figures and professionals in the sector, who had previously supported the former producer during the judicial process that he faced in 2004.

Nickelodeon is recognized for being the channel for numerous successful series focused on young audiences, including 'Drake & Josh', 'The Amanda Show' and 'iCarly'. It has long been a symbol of entertainment for children and teenagers. Despite the apparent joy and humor that characterized the productions, it was revealed that sexual assaults were hidden behind them that affected one of the network's main figures, the actor and singer Drake Bell.

What actors supported Brian Peck?

According to information obtained from the People site, which is based on the content of the documentary released on March 17, it is claimed that James Marsden was one of the performers who supported Peck before his conviction in 2004 for serious sexual crimes. The article mentions that Marsden, recognized for his participation in films such as 'X-Men' and 'Sonic', stated that he had known Brian Peck since his adolescence and that he believed him capable of committing the serious accusations against him. they accused.

James Marsden. Photo: Variety

How many actors supported Brian Peck in the face of sexual abuse allegations?

In an interview with Mexican presenter Yordi Rosado, 37-year-old actor Drake Bell revealed that, after denouncing his attacker Brian Peck, more than 40 actors and producers showed themselves in favor of the accused by sending letters of support.

In the content of the letters they declared Bell guilty, suggesting – without any basis – that he had supposedly provoked the situation with Peck. Of that group that was in favor of the sexual offender, only one person apologized to the actor.

“About 41 letters arrived to the judge from people within Hollywood. Producers, directors, actors expressing their support for him. They said, 'He must have been pressured to do it.' Another said: 'I can't imagine, he was being pressured for so long that he believed it.' “All the letters said that I had been the one who forced him to do what he did to me, that I was to blame,” Drake Bell said.

Who is Brian Peak?

According to what was reported by Hollywood Life, Brian Peck, Drake Bell's former agent and former dialogue coach, was involved in various Nickelodeon productions from the late 90s to the early 2000s.

Brian Peck. Photo: people.

In 2004, he accepted allegations of sexual abuse towards a 16-year-old minor and another teenager, who two decades later would be recognized as Bell. At that time, the judge's sentence established that Peck must face a sentence of 16 months in prison and be registered as a sex offender.