Authorities in Mexico City reported on the actions to reduce polluting emissions in it Mexico’s valleywhich have been applied during the last three years by the current administration.

within the Actions they find each other:

1. Development and publication of the NADF-0011-AMBT-2018, which establishes the criteria for the reduction of emissions from the atmosphere from volatile organic compounds issued by fixed sources of competence of the Mexico City (up to 30% VOC reduction).

2. Promotion of the use of dry disconnection valves in liquefied petroleum gas tankers, to reduce the fugitive emissions Of gas.

3. Boosting the use of connection valves dry that reduces by more than 80% the gas emission liquefied petroleum in stationary tank filling operations.

4. Participation in the definition of two standards that regulate the content of VOCs in products for domestic use (19 cleaning products and 7 for cosmetic use), and another to regulate paints and architectural coatings (10 regulated categories).

5. Updating the criteria for granting the “00” hologram in order to promote the best environmental and energy performance.

Read more: CAMe maintains Phase I of environmental contingency due to ozone in the Valley of Mexico

Changes in thresholds to apply environmental contingency for Ozone in the Valley of Mexico

The authorities of the Mexico City They detail that in the nineties and 2000 there was great dispersion, that is, many days with values ​​above the limits to establish environmental contingency.

Currently, there have been two or three occasions on average per year to establish atmospheric environmental contingency values ​​in the Mexico’s valleythey point out.

They point out that in recent years, air quality has constantly improved.